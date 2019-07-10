Who Won the HGTV Smart Home 2019?

New Jersey Woman Wins HGTV Smart Home Giveaway 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- Maureen Rustrian, a credit analyst from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was “ambushed” at her home last week by HGTV designer and host Tiffany Brooks with the news that she had won the HGTV® Smart Home Giveaway 2019. Rustrian’s name was randomly drawn from 97 million entries to win the grand prize package worth over $1.2 million.

The giveaway includes the residence and all its furnishings, a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE and $100,000 from LendingTree. The home is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Roanoke, Texas.

The HGTV crew first ambushed Rustrian’s husband at his fitness studio, enlisting his help to surprise his wife with a backyard summer barbecue that same evening. Using the ruse that Rustrian’s friend from Boston was in town on business, the team worked quickly to plan the bombshell event.

Dreams Do Come True

“I thought it was a joke at first, but then I realized that no one would actually have all this equipment with the cameras, lights and microphones,” said Rustrian. “And then, I heard Tiffany’s voice – it’s so distinct – and it slowly started to sink in.”

“I love the entryway tilework, the high ceilings, the layout and the darker colors Tiffany used in the home,” she added. “It’s all absolutely beautiful. But my favorite part is how open the kitchen is to the family room. I love to cook, but our home doesn’t have the open concept.”

A self-proclaimed HGTV addict, Rustrian says that with three boys at home, she doesn’t get control of the TV remote as often as she would like. But that didn’t stop her from entering the giveaway online twice a day, every day during the sweepstakes period.

Welcome To Texas

Rustrian and her husband have never been to Texas but will get a chance to visit the home for the first time in the coming weeks. Viewers can witness her reaction to the ambush and the home itself by watching the HGTV Smart Home Giveaway Special premiering Friday, August 16 at 1 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Planned and built by local firm Highland Homes, the home spans approximately 3,400 square feet and has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths with an aesthetic best described as an Old-World retreat. It features smart technology, clever design solutions and energy-efficient materials throughout.

HGTV Smart Home 2019 host and interior designer Tiffany Brooks took cues from her surroundings to infuse the home with big Texas style. A gem of smart living in America’s heartland, this single-level abode features a media room with projection movie theatre, a home office, cozy library, playroom, sophisticated master suite, butler’s pantry, laundry room with dog washing station, and beautiful yet casual outdoor patio complete with grilling and gaming area, movie screen, and covered spaces for dining and relaxing.

Sponsors of HGTV Smart Home 2019 include Bassett Home Furnishings; Mercedes-Benz USA; Keurig®; LendingTree; BISSELL®; The Sherwin-Williams Company; Lennox Industries, Inc.; SimpliSafe Home Security; Sleep Number; Talon Hardwood Floors; VELUX® No Leak Skylights; Kohler Co.; OxiClean™; and Trex®. To learn more about the giveaway and see photo galleries of every space in the home, visit HGTV.com/Smart.

