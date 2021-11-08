Outdoor Edge® Launches 4th Annual “Field to Freezer to Fire Giveaway”

Facebook

Prize Package Includes Tools For Field To Table Experience

DENVER (Nov. 8. 2021) — Outdoor Edge, America’s leading manufacturer of knives and tools for all things out-doors, announced the launch of its 4th Annual Field to Freezer to Fire (F2F2F) Givea-way today.

Outdoor Edge has teamed up with some of the top outdoor companies to put a package together that helps hunters create a true field to table experience. The giveaway includes Hi Mtn Seasonings jerky cures, seasonings, rubs and brines, Koola Buck anti-microbial game bags, a year subscription to Hunt to Eat mag-azine and apparel, a Weston Products meat grinder, a Bradley Smoker and of course an Outdoor Edge RazorBone and Game Pro processing set. All combined, this “Processor’s Dream Package” has a suggested retail value exceeding $1000.

“Our goal with this annual giveaway is to provide all the tools needed for a true field to table experience, something that is important to hunters of all skill levels,” said Will Morgan, marketing director. “This is especially important this year after we have experienced supply chain disruptions and empty shelves due to the pandemic.

“This complete prize package will be ready to ship immediately to the winner so they can take advantage of the products with no delays,” said Morgan.

One Entry Per Person

Entering to win is simple. Simply go to the Outdoor Edge Facebook Page and click on the promotion. When prompted, fill in your name and email address and you are entered. One entry per person. All entries must be completed by midnight on January 15, 2022. The lucky winner will be randomly drawn and notified via email.

You have until midnight on January 15, but why wait? Be sure to check out all the great products from Outdoor Edge. There is sure to be someone on your holiday shopping list that would appreciate one of their knives and/or kits.

About Outdoor Edge

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Denver, Outdoor Edge is a leading designer and manufacturer of knives and tools. Today, Outdoor Edge continues to innovate and develop state-of-the-art products for outdoor enthusiasts, game processors, survival-ists, handymen and others who require the very best knives and tools available for lei-sure, work and everyday-carry needs. The company prides itself in offering a variety of products that undergo extensive field-testing in harsh, rugged environments resulting in durable, long-lasting products that come with a lifetime guarantee. For additional information on Outdoor Edge and its full line of products write to: Outdoor Edge, 5000 Osage Street, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80221; call toll-free 800-477-3343; email [email protected]; or visit www.outdooredge.com.

