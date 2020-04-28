“Open Texas” Update from Mayor Richard Reno

Texas Reopens This Weekend, Mayor Reno Responds

Midlothian- As Governor Greg Abbott begins to gradually open Texas for business, I want to encourage everyone to follow his advice to act responsibly as we re-engage in the economy.

In his executive order GA-18, Governor Abbott launches the first phase of his plan by allowing some businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity, beginning Friday, May 1, 2020. These businesses include:

Retail

Restaurant dining rooms (maximum 25% occupancy; no more than 6 people per table)

Shopping malls

Museums and libraries (maximum 25% of the total listed occupancy, but interactive functions and child play areas must remain closed)

Services provided by an individual working alone in an office

Churches can expand occupancy with social distancing

Golf courses

Individuals may engage in outdoor sports, provided that the sports do not include contact with other participants, and no more than four participants play the sport at any time.

Remaining closed for the time being will be:

Public swimming pools

Hair and nail salons

Bars

Gyms

Additionally, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities will still not be able to allow visitors.

Travel Restrictions Updated, Schools Remain Closed

Executive order GA-19 addresses hospital capacity and GA-20 addresses travel restrictions.

Public schools were closed to in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year with GA-16.

The Department of State Health Services has created guidelines for businesses, employers, customers, and individuals on how to safely provide and access services, which I would encourage everyone to read carefully and follow. These guidelines are included in the Governor’s Open Texas Report.

In his report, the Governor cautions public health guidance cannot anticipate every unique situation. Restaurants should stay informed and take actions based on common sense and wise judgment that will protect health and support economic revitalization. Restaurants should also be mindful of federal and state employment laws and workplace safety standards. He also says the second phase could come as soon as May 18 as long as the state sees two weeks of data to confirm no flare-up of COVID-19. The second phase would allow businesses to expand their occupancy to 50 percent.

The City of Midlothian will be updating changes to accessing City services within the next few days.

Based on the experience of Midlothian so far, I am confident that our community will continue to work together to keep each other safe, particularly our most vulnerable citizens.

Click here to view OpenTexas-Report.

