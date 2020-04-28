Cedar Hill ISD Finds Creative Ways To Honor Class of 2020

CEDAR HILL, TX- Cedar Hill High School Class of 2020 Seniors are missing out on key milestones, due to COVID-19. But Cedar Hill ISD is doing everything within its power to ensure that the scholars have a chance to enjoy some celebrations, virtually and through social distancing.

“We want the scholars to know how much this District and this community appreciates them,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said.

Cedar Hill ISD recently launched the “Adopt A Cedar Hill ISD Class of 2020” Senior Facebook group. It allows the community to adopt a senior and shower them with tokens of appreciation.

Thus far, the community has adopted 84 seniors, and the District continues to encourage more community partners to participate, so that every senior is adopted.

Adopters can adopt more than one scholar, but scholars can only be adopted one time.

These are the ways to get involved:

PARENTS/GUARDIANS

*You may invite anyone in the city (or beyond if you live outside of Cedar Hill) to adopt your student and/or you may nominate your student to be adopted. Include your student’s photo, campus, future plans, and anything else you would want their potential adopter to know. It’d be helpful to already include some of their likes as well (i.e., favorite food, drink, snack, restaurants, colors, hobbies, music, authors, magazines, their post high school plans, etc.).

*Once your child gets adopted, please edit your post with ***ADOPTED BY _______*** in the top line then come back and share your photos and videos of them receiving their items once they are delivered!

ADOPTERS

*When you “adopt” a Senior, please comment on the post and send a direct message to the parent/guardian to obtain the contact information (name and address) of the Senior. If it was not already included in the post, please ask for a list of the Senior’s likes (i.e., favorite food, drink, snack, restaurants, colors, hobbies, music, authors, magazines, their post high school plans, etc.).

*You can send a care package, gift basket, encouraging note, school spirit swag, sweet treat and goodie bag, or anything to help honor and celebrate your Senior adoptee. You may choose to do a one-time drop off of your item(s) or you may opt to do multiple drop offs.

