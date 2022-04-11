Oldest & Largest Guitar Show In The World Returns to Market Hall

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

44th Dallas International Guitar Festival Is Ready To Rock

Dallas International Guitar Festival (DIGF) returns to Market Hall April 29-May 1 to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the oldest and largest guitar show in the world.

DIGF blends musicians, fans, collectors and celebrities together into one huge musical extravaganza. Visitors can buy, sell, trade, or just browse among the thousands upon thousands of new and vintage guitars. The show also features basses, amps, banjos, mandolins, straps and strings, effects pedals, music memorabilia and more.

Visitors enjoy live music throughout the festival. There are performances by over 60 artists on four concert stages at Dallas Market Hall. A highlight of DIGF each year is the Texas 10 under 20 stage, with bands featuring musicians 20 years old or younger performing throughout the festival. The 10 under 20 contest is held Sunday morning. The winner receives valuable prizes to help further their musical career.

Girls of Guitar Stage

A highlight of the festival again this year is the Girls of Guitar stage, with talented female artists performing on the Sweetwater Stage. Kara Grainger kicks off this year’s Girls of Guitar concerts at 2 p.m., followed by such other artists as Kelsi Kee, Ally Venable, and Joanna Conner.

The festival also features more than 600 booths and exhibits. Festival visitors can rub elbows with guitar legends and up-and-coming artists. Plus, get valuable tips from renowned musicians at instructional clinics throughout the show. More than 20,000 people attend Dallas International Guitar Festival each year. Fun fact: more than $3 million of instruments and memorabilia find new owners.

Jimmy Wallace

Wallace and his longtime partner, the late Mark Pollock, were original participants in Charlie Wirz’s Greater Southwest Guitar Show. Their festival has grown from a small gathering of guitar enthusiasts swapping instruments to become the oldest and largest guitar show in the world.

Still lead guitarist for the Stratoblasters, Wallace and the popular group perform frequent gigs around North Texas with their mix of classic rock, vintage R&B, and Soul music. He also owns and operates Jimmy Wallace Guitars & Pickups located on Main Street in downtown Garland.

The Guitar Festival is open Friday from 12 noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For tickets and updated information including performance schedules for the 44th Dallas International Guitar Festival please visit guitarshow.com.