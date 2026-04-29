Hawaiian Falls to Opens 2026 Season On May 9

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Parks Invested $1 million in enhancements, new events, and special experiences

ROANOKE, Texas (April 24, 2026) — Hawaiian Falls, North Texas’ family‑friendly water parks, announced opening dates for its 2026 season, along with a lineup of new park enhancements, special events, and seasonal celebrations.

The parks in Roanoke, Mansfield and Waco will open Saturday, May 2, for an exclusive Season Pass Preview Day, followed by the official public opening Saturday, May 9.

For the 2026 season, Hawaiian Falls has invested $1 million in park upgrades, new amenities, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and an exciting slate of special events designed to elevate the guest experience at all three locations.

Throughout the summer, Hawaiian Falls will celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a season‑long patriotic theme. Active-duty military, retired and veterans with valid ID can purchase a special daily admission ticket priced at $17.76 (plus tax). Interactive photo opportunities, surprise‑and‑delight giveaways, and limited‑time patriotic food and beverage offerings will be available at each of the water parks.

New this season, Hawaiian Falls will introduce a Dive‑In Movie Series, featuring family‑friendly films shown on newly installed LED jumbo screens in the wave pools. The parks will also host sports‑themed events throughout the summer, including appearances by popular local sports mascots and live‑streamed sporting events.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming families back to Hawaiian Falls this summer,” said Ron McKenzie, Senior Director of Marketing. “Our teams have worked hard during the offseason to refresh the parks and create an exciting lineup of new events and enhancements for families to enjoy all summer long.”

2026 Season Passes are now on sale, starting at $59.99 (plus tax), and can be purchased at hfalls.com. All 2026 Hawaiian Falls Season Pass holders will receive one free ticket to Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Grand Prairie.

Hawaiian Falls Waterparks has been serving Texas families for more than 20 years, with locations in Roanoke, Mansfield, and Waco, Texas. Hawaiian Falls was named among the Top 20 Best Waterparks in the United States. The parks feature a wide variety of attractions, slides, and amenities designed to create lasting memories for the families and communities they serve. For more information about Hawaiian Falls, including operating hours and details for the Mansfield, Roanoke, and Waco locations, visit hfalls.com.

In 2025, Hawaiian Falls was acquired by Orlando‑based Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment, reinforcing a shared commitment to continued investment and long-term growth.

About Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 — still in print today — Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Ripley’s Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley’s continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada’s largest private company.

Learn more about Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.