NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

ZONING FILE #2022-06

A public hearing will be held before City Council on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of the City of Duncanville for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Short-Term Rental, on Duncanville Estates 1, Block C, Lot 4, more commonly known as 103 South Capri Drive, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary, Kristin Downs, or to Jeremy Tennant, Interim Secretary of the Planning and Zoning Commission, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Kristin Downs

City Secretary

Jeremy Tennant,

Interim Secretary