NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

ZONING FILE #2022-19

A public hearing will be held before the Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of the City of Duncanville for a Specific Use Permit to allow for Short-Term Rental, on Winona Gardens 2, Block 4 S 100 FT, Lot 12, more commonly known as 203 North Casa Grande Circle, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either Kristin Downs, the City Secretary or to Jeremy Tennant, Planning and Neighborhood Services Director, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Kristin Downs

City Secretary

Jeremy Tennant,

Planning and Neighborhood Services Director

DV – 6/16 Romero