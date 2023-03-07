NORTH AMERICA’S SECOND PEPPA PIG THEME PARK TO OPEN IN NORTH TEXAS IN 2024

Facebook

Merlin Entertainments Brings Partnership with Hasbro to Life Again to Create a Playful Place Perfect for a First Theme Park Experience

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX (March 7, 2023) — Starting in 2024, families will be able to enter the playful world of Peppa Pig for an unforgettable day of adventure at North America’s second Peppa Pig Theme Park set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Designed to be the ultimate theme park experience for little ones, this all-new standalone theme park located in North Richland Hills will feature multiple rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes and shows, all based on instantly recognizable locations from the globally popular brand. Families will meet Peppa and her friends as they snort, giggle and play to build their first theme park memories together.

Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in location-based entertainment with brands including LEGOLAND, Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE® Aquariums, has a licensing agreement with global branded entertainment leader Hasbro, owner of the Peppa Pig brand, to build and operate Peppa Pig attractions, targeted at the preschool market, as part of its broader strategy to engage in partnerships with some of the world’s most popular brands.

“Merlin’s platform and reach continues to grow in the U.S. as we build on the success of the world’s first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida. Given the incredible success of our LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium in Grapevine, TX, the North Richland Hills community was a natural next step in our expansion and rollout,” said Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments Scott O’Neil. “Merlin is the definitive partner of choice for brands engaging children, holding the research, care, experience and interest in bringing iconic brands to life through location-based attractions. Thank you to our friends at Hasbro for partnering with us to bring the playful world of Peppa Pig to this vibrant community.”

“The success of the Peppa Pig Theme Park has been phenomenal, and we are excited to embark on the journey again with our friends at Merlin to bring another park to the city of North Richland Hills, TX,” said Matt Proulx, Vice President Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. “Adding another Peppa Pig Theme Park for fans to experience continues our Blueprint 2.0 strategy of offering more meaningful ways for families to engage with our brands. We cannot wait for more guests to create lifelong memories with Peppa and her friends.”

“North Richland Hills is known for its family-friendly amenities and activities and we could not be more thrilled to add Peppa Pig Theme Park to the mix. This will be a great addition to our community,” said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino. “Conveniently located next door to NRH2O Family Water Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park will bring more energy to an area already known as a destination for family fun. I’m certain it will provide unforgettable entertainment that keeps families coming back again and again.”

Fans and parents of future “little piggies” can be among the first to hear new details and get a sneak peek at all the new park will have to offer by signing up for the Peppa Pig Theme Park emails at https://www.peppapigthemepark.com/dallas-ft-worth/.

Oink, oink!