Portions of Interstate 30 and SH 360 May be Closed Overnight March 6-10 and March 13-17 for Bridge Construction

The Texas Department of Transportation’s work continues on the $233 million Interstate 30/SH 360 Interchange Project in Arlington.

Closures listed below are subject to changes due to weather and schedule. For more information and new project photos, please visit the Keep 30360 Moving website.

New or updated items are indicated in bold.

The City of Arlington has partnered with Waze to give drivers the best experience possible to get around town. Drivers can download Waze for free at www.waze.com/get for iOS and Android and see real-time traffic, find optimal routes, avoid road closures and more.

I-30 Mainlanes and Ramps

I-30 Westbound Mainlanes

Daily, March 2-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: The right, outside lane of I-30 westbound mainlanes between Great Southwest Pkwy and SH 360 will be closed for bridge construction.

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m.: I-30 westbound mainlanes may be closed between Six Flags Drive and Ballpark Way for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to exit Six Flags Drive and continue on the I-30 westbound frontage road to re-enter from the AT&T Way/Baird Farm Road entrance ramp. EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE.

I-30 Eastbound Mainlanes

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: I-30 eastbound mainlanes may be closed between SH 360 and Six Flags Drive for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to exit Six Flags Drive and continue on the I-30 eastbound frontage road to re-enter from the Six Flags Drive entrance ramp. EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE.

I-30 Eastbound Exit to SH 360 Southbound

Nightly, March 6-8, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.: The I-30 eastbound exit to SH 360 southbound will be closed for bridge construction. Trafic will be directed to exit for Six Flags Drive, and access the entrance ramp from Six Flags Drive.

I-30 Eastbound Exit to SH 360 Northbound

Anticipated, Summer 2023: This direct connector ramp from I-30 eastbound mainlanes to SH 360 northbound mainlanes is anticipated to be placed into service.

I-30 Eastbound Exit to SH 360/Six Flags Drive

I-30 Westbound Entrance from SH 360/Six Flags Drive

Effective Sept. 2, 2022: The I-30 westbound entrance ramp from SH 360/Six Flags Drive was returned to service.

Effective Aug. 26, 2020: A new traffic signal is active at the intersection with the new, permanent I-30 westbound exit ramp to SH 360/Six Flags Dr. Traffic passes through this signalized intersection to access the westbound I-30 entrance ramp. BE AWARE OF NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN.

I-30 Eastbound Entrance from Convention Center Drive/Copeland Road Intersection

PERMANENT: The eastbound I-30 entrance ramp available from the Convention Center Drive/Copeland Road intersection will be closed permanently. Traffic will continue to have access to the ramp to northbound Ballpark Way.

I-30 Eastbound Entrance from Northbound Ballpark Way

PERMANENT: The eastbound I-30 entrance ramp from northbound Ballpark Way will be closed permanently for the construction of a new northbound Ballpark Way connector to eastbound Copeland Road

I-30 Westbound Exit to SH 360 Northbound

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The I-30 west to SH 360 north direct connector ramp may be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be directed to exit the preceding exit to SH 360/Six Flags Drive and follow detour signs.

This direct connector ramp from I-30 westbound mainlanes to SH 360 northbound mainlanes has been placed into service.

I-30 Westbound Exit to SH 360 Southbound

Anticipated, Spring 2023: The direct connector ramp from I-30 westbound to SH 360 southbound mainlanes is anticipated to be placed into service.

I-30 Westbound Exit to SH 360/Six Flags Drive

Nightly, March 7-10, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.: The I-30 westbound exit to SH 360/Six Flags Drive will be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be directed to exit FM 157/Collins St, cross I-30, return via I-30 eastbound mainlanes exiting for Six Flags Drive. EXEPCT DELAYS.

I-30 Eastbound Entrance from Convention Center Dr/Copeland Rd Intersection

PERMANENT: The eastbound I-30 entrance ramp available from the Convention Center Drive/Copeland Road intersection is closed permanently. Traffic will continue to have access to the ramp to northbound Ballpark Way.

I-30 Eastbound Entrance from Northbound Ballpark Way

PERMANENT: The eastbound I-30 entrance ramp from northbound Ballpark Way is closed permanently. This ramp now serves as an uninterrupted ramp to eastbound Copeland Road.

I-30 Westbound Exit to SH 360/Six Flags Drive

Effective Aug. 26, 2020: A new I-30 westbound exit ramp to SH 360/Six Flags Dr is open to traffic, replacing the previous loop exit ramp. Traffic makes a left turn through a signalized intersection to continue across I-30 towards SH 360. BE AWARE OF NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN.

I-30 Westbound Frontage Road

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.: The I-30 westbound frontage road between Six Flags Drive and SH 360 may be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured north to Lamar Blvd, then west to Baird Farm Road, and south to return to the I-30 westbound frontage road.

Effective Feb. 11, 2022: The I-30 westbound frontage road between Six Flags Drive and Ballpark Way was opened.

I-30 Eastbound Frontage Road

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The I-30 eastbound frontage road between Copeland Rd and Six Flags Drive may be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to eastbound Six Flags Drive.

Oct 15, 2022: The I-30 eastbound frontage road between Copeland Rd and Six Flags Drive was placed into service.

I-30 HOV Lanes (between Great Southwest Parkway and Cooper Street)

Westbound I-30 HOV lane west of SH 161

The westbound HOV lane west of SH 161 will be closed. TEXpress lane traffic will be directed into the I-30 westbound general main lanes west of SH 161.

Eastbound I-30 HOV lane between Center Street and Duncan Perry Road

The eastbound HOV lane access near Center Street and lane through Tarrant County will be closed. TEXpress lane traffic will enter at SH 161.

SH 360 Mainlanes and Ramps

SH 360 Southbound Mainlanes

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The SH 360 southbound mainlanes may be closed between Ave J and Six Flags Drive for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to exit Ave J/Lamar Boulevard/Six Flags Drive, continue on the SH 360 southbound frontage road to re-enter from the ramp from Lamar Boulevard. EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE.

SH 360 Northbound Mainlanes

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The SH 360 northbound mainlanes may be closed between Ave J and Six Flags Drive for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to exit Six Flags Drive, continue on the SH 360 northbound frontage road to re-enter from the ramp from Brown Boulevard/Ave K. EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE.

SH 360 Southbound Entrance from Brown Boulevard/Avenue K

PERMANENT: The SH 360 southbound entrance from Brown Boulevard/Avenue K is PERMANENTLY CLOSED. Traffic is detoured along the SH 360 southbound frontage road to enter from the Six Flags Drive entrance ramp. A new entrance ramp will be constructed between Lamar Boulevard and Six Flags Drive.

SH 360 Northbound Exit to Lamar Boulevard

The SH 360 northbound exit to Lamar Boulevard is closed for reconstruction. Traffic is directed to exit Six Flags Drive and continue on the northbound frontage road to Lamar Boulevard.

SH 360 Northbound Entrance from Lamar Boulevard

PERMANENT: The SH 360 northbound entrance from Lamar Boulevard is PERMANENTLY CLOSED. Traffic will be detoured along the SH 360 northbound frontage road to enter from the Brown Blvd/Ave K entrance ramp. A new permanent entrance ramp will be constructed between Ave J and Brown Blvd/Ave K.

SH 360 Southbound Exit to Ave J/Lamar Boulevard/Six Flags Drive/Randol Mill Road

A new SH 360 southbound exit ramp to Avenue J/Lamar Boulevard is open to traffic.

SH 360 Southbound Exit to I-30 Westbound

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The SH 360 southbound exit to I-30 westbound will be closed in coordination with the mainline closure for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured to exit Ave J/Lamar Boulevard/Six Flags Drive, continue on the SH 360 southbound frontage road, turn west on Lamar Boulevard, and turn south on Baird Farm Road to return to the I-30 westbound frontage road.

Effective Aug 1, 2020: This direct connector ramp is open to traffic.

SH 360 Southbound Exit to I-30 Eastbound

Anticipated, Spring 2023: The direct connector ramp from SH 360 southbound to I-30 eastbound is anticipated to be placed into service.

SH 360 Southbound Exit to Lamar Boulevard

PERMANENT: The SH 360 southbound exit to Lamar Boulevard is PERMANENTLY CLOSED. Traffic is detoured to exit to Brown Boulevard/Avenue K and follow the SH 360 southbound frontage road to Lamar Boulevard. A new exit ramp will be constructed to Avenue J/Lamar Boulevard/Six Flags Drive.

SH 360 Southbound Entrance from Lamar Boulevard

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: The SH 360 southbound entrance ramp from Lamar Boulevard will be closed in coordination with the SH 360 southbound mainlanes closure for bridge construction. Traffic will be directed to the next entrance ramp from Six Flags Drive.

The new, permanent SH 360 southbound entrance from Lamar Boulevard is open for service.

SH 360 Northbound Exit to Lamar Boulevard

Through Spring 2023: The SH 360 northbound exit to Lamar Boulevard is closed for reconstruction. Traffic is directed to exit Six Flags Drive and continue on the northbound frontage road to Lamar Boulevard.

SH 360 Northbound Exit to Brown Boulevard/Ave K

PERMANENT The SH 360 northbound exit to Brown Boulevard/Ave K is PERMANENTLY CLOSED to construct a new entrance ramp between Ave J and Brown Boulevard/Ave K. Traffic will be directed to exit Six Flags Drive and continue on the SH 360 northbound frontage road to Brown Boulevard/Ave K.

SH 360 Northbound Exit to I-30/Six Flags Drive/Lamar Boulevard/Avenue J

The SH 360 northbound exit to Six Flags Drive/Lamar Boulevard/Avenue J was moved to a new, temporary exit ramp. BE AWARE OF NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN.

Anticipated Spring 2023: The SH 360 northbound exit to I-30/Six Flags Drive/Lamar Bouleveard/Ave J will be closed after the SH 360 northbound exit to Lamar Boulevard/Ave J/Brown Boulevard is opened for service. This will be a permanent closure. Six Flags Drive traffic will then be directed to exit for SH 180/Division St./Randol Mill Road/Six Flags Drive.

SH 360 Frontage Road

SH 360 Southbound Frontage Road

Lamar Boulevard to Six Flags Drive

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.: The SH 360 southbound frontage road between Lamar Boulevard and Six Flags Drive may be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured westbound on Lamar Boulevard to Baird Farm Road, south on Baird Farm Road to Copeland Road, and east on Copeland Road to return to Six Flags Drive. EXPECT DELAYS.

SH 360 South-to-North U-turn at Lamar Boulevard

The SH 360 south-to-north U-turn at Lamar Boulevard will be closed while the SH 360 mainlanes and northbound frontage road are under construction.

SH 360 South-to-North U-turn at Six Flags Drive

The SH 360 south-to-north U-turn at Six Flags Drive will be closed while the SH 360 mainlanes and northbound frontage road are under construction.

SH 360 Northbound Frontage Road

Six Flags Drive to Lamar Boulevard

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The SH 360 northbound frontage road between Six Flags Drive and Lamar Boulevard may be closed for bridge construction. Traffic will be detoured eastbound on Six Flags Drive, cross over I-30, and return on westbound Lamar Boulevard to the SH 360 northbound frontage road. EXPECT DELAYS.

Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard/Ave K

Through Spring 2023: The SH 360 northbound frontage road between Six Flags Drive and Brown Boulevard is reduced to one lane for construction of the new northbound frontage road.

Randol Mill Road to Six Flags Drive

Anticipated Winter 2023: Traffic will be shifted to a new, permanent road alignment approaching Six Flags Drive.

SH 360 North-to-South U-turn at Lamar Boulevard

Continuous, through March 10: The SH 360 north-to-south U-turn at Lamar Blvd will be closed while direct connector bridges are under construction.

SH 360 North-to-South U-turn at Six Flags Drive

The SH 360 north-to-south U-turn at Six Flags Drive will be closed while the SH 360 mainlanes and northbound frontage road are under construction.

Local Streets

Lamar Boulevard

Through Spring 2023: Eastbound and westbound Lamar Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction under SH 360 to construct permanent westbound pavement. WATCH FOR NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN.

Six Flags Drive

Nightly, March 7-10, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.: Northbound and southbound Six Flags Drive crossing I-30 will be closed for bridge construction. I-30 westbound traffic accessing southbound Six Flags Drive traffic will be detoured to exit FM 157/Collins Street, cross I-30, and return on the I-30 eastbound mainlanes exiting for Six Flags Drive. Northbound Six Flags Drive traffic will be detoured onto I-30 eastbound mainlanes exiting SH 161, crossing I-30, return on I-30 westbound mainlanes, exit Ballpark Way north to Lamar Boulevard, and eastbound Lamar Blvd to return to Six Flags Drive.

Nightly, March 6-10, March 13-17 and March 20-24, 8 p.m.-5 a.m.: Eastbound and westbound Six Flags Drive will be closed under SH 360. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto SH 360 southbound frontage road, cross under SH 360 at Randol Mill Rd, and return on the SH 360 northbound frontage road. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto SH 360 northbound frontage road, cross under SH 360 at Lamar Boulevard, and return on SH 360 southbound frontage road. EXPECT DELAYS.

Majesty Drive

Continuous, Feb. 27-March 13: The intersection of Majesty Drive and the SH 360 northbound frontage road will be closed for pavement construction. Traffic will be detoured along Ave E to 106th Street to access Majesty Drive.

Copeland Road

PERMANENT: Copeland Road between Six Flags Drive and the SH 360 southbound frontage is closed.

PERMANENT: Westbound Copeland Road from Six Flags Drive to just east of Ballpark Way is permanently closed. Only eastbound Copeland Road traffic will be allowed between Ballpark Way and Six Flags Drive.

PERMANENT: The I-30 eastbound entrance ramp available from this intersection was removed permanently from service. Access to northbound Ballpark Way is maintained.

105th Street