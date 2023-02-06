Nineteen Cedar Hill High School Seniors Sign With Colleges

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Nineteen Cedar Hill High School seniors made their college athletic commitments official on Monday morning at Cedar Hill High School’s Milson Gymnasium.

Twelve football players signed with college football programs, joining linebacker Kylan Salter, who graduated at semester and enrolled at TCU last month.

Donovan Malone, a running back, became the second Cedar Hill football player to sign with a Football Bowl Series program, Texas State.

Fellow running back Jaylen Jenkins signed with Stephen F. Austin, an Football Championship Series (FCS) Program.

Six Longhorns signed with Division II Programs, including defensive linemen Elyjah Gilliard and Mekhi Harris and safety Traveon Gaines to UT Permian Basin in Odessa.

Wide receiver Jordan Vincent is headed to Northwestern Oklahoma State, and defensive lineman Jeremiah Tubbs will play for Southwestern Oklahoma State. Linebacker Davin Lowe signed with Eastern New Mexico.

Tight end/running back Marshal Johnson is headed to Langston University in Oklahoma, defensive end/linebacker Demonte Carter to Hardin Simmons in Abilene.

Linebacker/safety Jaden Brown and cornerback Kemondre Haynes signed with Texas College in Tyler in December. They both were recognized at Monday’s ceremony.

Syvannah Poore, a setter/defensive specialist, signed with the Carolina University Volleyball Program in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

A trio of Track & Field Athletes and Girls Basketball Athletes who signed last year were recognized at Monday’s ceremony – Jadyn Atchison (Colorado), Kelis Grant (Sam Houston) and Micah Vaughn (Seward County Community College) and Track athletes King Micah Scales (Houston), Reagan McKinney (Fort Scott Community College) and Kayla Salter (Fort Scott Community College.).