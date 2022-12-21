Cedar Hill’s Salter, Haynes and Johnson Sign With College Football Programs

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Mistee Salter fought back tears as she spoke about her youngest son, Kylan, and his achievement of signing a football scholarship with Texas Christian University.

Salter, a Cedar Hill High School English Teacher, was in Tennessee two years ago for an extended period of time, while her husband, Kenneth Salter, was hospitalized for a very serious case of COVID-19.

Kylan, then a Cedar Hill High sophomore linebacker, was in Tennessee with his family – taking classes remotely. He provided the emotional support that his mother needed in such a difficult time.

Kenneth made an incredible recovery, and the family came back to Texas. Kylan had a phenomenal junior season but faced a season-ending injury before his senior year.

TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes and his staff were loyal to Salter as he recovered from the injury.

That’s why it was so special for the Salter Family to see Kylan sign with the Horned Frogs – a program that will compete against Michigan in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona.

Cedar Hill linebackers coach Courtney Arnick, who played football at the University of Kansas, cited Kansas’ State Motto, “Ad Astra Per Aspera” – which is Latin for ‘to the stars through difficulties – when speaking about the Salters.

“Kylan was committed to the football program even though he couldn’t play this season,” Cedar Hill interim head football coach Kyle Morales said. “He worked hard in the classroom and on the field.”

Salter is graduating at semester and will enroll at TCU in January for classes and spring football drills. The Horned Frogs will host Colorado on September 2 in what will be Deion Sanders’ debut with the Buffaloes.

Over the summer, Salter chose TCU over Colorado, which was then coached by Karl Dorrell.

Fellow linebacker Jaden Brown, and cornerback Kamondre Haynes, signed with Texas College, an NAIA School in Tyler.

“I’m glad that it will be close enough for my family to come to the games,” Brown said.

Haynes said he’s confident he’ll have an opportunity to play as a true freshman with the Steers.

“They play their best 11,” Haynes said.

Joining Brown and Haynes at Texas College will be cornerback Kavonte Johnson, a Cedar Hill High School Class of 2022 Graduate who played for Southwestern Assemblies of God last fall.