Records Were Smashed At 2023 Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Jr. Sale of Champions

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, February 6, 2023 – Records were smashed for a second consecutive year at the Jr. Sale of Champions held the final day of 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, Saturday, February 4. Generating $7.3 million in receipts – money raised by area individuals, business and foundations – the net proceeds of the auction eclipsed last year’s total by $1.2 million. Since the 2020 auction, the Jr. Sale of Champions revenues have increased by more than 35 percent.

“I’m continually amazed at the hard work our volunteers devote to supporting the youth of Texas,” said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “Their efforts underscore the tremendous generosity of the wonderful donors here in the Fort Worth area.”

The price paid for the Grand Champion Steer also blew last year’s amount – also a record – out of the water. Higginbotham Insurance and Financial Services withstood all other bidders in the West Arena with their $440,000 nod for the European Crossbred steer owned by Sadie Wampler, a 4-H member from Canyon, Texas. The winning bid topped the 2022 grand champion steer price by an impressive $130,000. The Reserve Grand Champion was shown by Mason Grady, a 4-H member from Grandview, Texas. Grady’s steer was purchased by Hillwood for $200,000.

The Grand Champion Barrow, a Crossbred shown by Burkburnett, Texas FFA member, Brynn Fort, went for a final bid of $120,000 from Rosenthal 1997 Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Penrose Group, Standard Meat Co. and Syracuse Sausage. Steven Luskey topped the bidding at $50,000 for the Reserve Grand Champion Barrow, exhibited by Kenley Krohn, a FFA member from Lamesa, Texas.

The Grand Champion Wether Lamb, a Medium Wool Crossbred shown by 4-H member Graham Newsom from Olton, Texas, was purchased by J. Bryan King, Caroline Carter King, Mary Katherine King and Gexpro Services for $75,000. Landrie Lain, a 4-H member from Weatherford, Texas, exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Lamb that sold for $70,000. The Patrick O. Rayes Family Partnership purchased Lain’s Medium Wool Crossbred.

In wether goats, the Grand Champion was shown by Blaze Mock, a 4-H member from Comfort, Texas and sold for $40,000 to Test Equity, Gexpro Services, Distribution Solutions Group and Lawson Products. The Reserve Grand Champion Weather Goat was exhibited by Shepherd Silvers, a FFA member from Junction, Texas and fetched a winning bid of $17,500 from Susan and Stephen Butt.

The Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate, along with Women Steering Business, Band of Barrows, U Ol’ Goat Committee, Ladies on the Lamb, and the Tallest Hog at the Trough Syndicate were responsible for the purchase of all animals offered in the Junior Sale of Champions.

With rodeo in Dickies Arena, livestock shows, equestrian competitions, shopping, food, carnival midway and more, the scene at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is the place to be every January and February. Come be a part of the western lifestyle experience that’s tightly woven into the fabric of Fort Worth – January 12 through February 3, 2024.