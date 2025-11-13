NEW Peppermint Bark Blizzard® Treat & Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Return To DQ

Facebook

Bedford, Texas (November 13, 2025) – ’Tis the season for the ultimate holiday blizzard treat lineup, featuring the NEW Peppermint Bark Blizzard® Treat and the returning Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat, available through the end of the year.

The NEW Peppermint Bark Blizzard Treat dazzles the season with holiday cheer. This seasonal treat combines white and milk chocolatey layers sprinkled with peppermint candy cane pieces, blended to perfection with DQ world-famous soft serve. Each red spoonful delivers a burst of cool peppermint bliss – a delightful balance of crunchy and creamy that captures the magic of the holidays in every bite.

The returning favorite, the Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat, is the December Blizzard of the Month. Rolling out alongside the DQ lineup of iconic seasonal offerings, this festive favorite proves no holiday season is complete without cookies. The Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat blends soft sugar cookie pieces, icing with festive sprinkles, and DQ world-famous soft serve. This classic treat is the perfect remedy for those undeniable holiday cravings.

“Our fans love a Texas-sized reason to celebrate at DQ restaurants in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “Kicking off the holiday season with two delicious Blizzard treats is the best way to spread cheer and give fans another reason to visit their local DQ all winter long.”

This holiday season, DQ restaurants in Texas are offering holiday-themed gift cards, perfect for treating friends and family. DQ fans can share the joy this season by giving the gift of Treats and Eats from their favorite DQ restaurant in Texas.

For more than 78 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been friendly, gathering spots where fans enjoy delicious treats and eats and create fond memories. To be the first to learn about Blizzard of the Month flavors, new product news from the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council or find a store location, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook or visit dqtexas.com.

About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries.