New I-35E Northbound to Dallas North Tollway Exit Ramp Opens This Weekend

Ramp being permanently relocated a half mile south of current exit ramp in the downtown Dallas area

DALLAS – Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation will open the new Interstate 35E (I-35E) northbound to Dallas North Tollway (DNT) exit ramp on Friday, May 21 at 5 a.m.

The exit ramp is being permanently relocated a half mile south of the current ramp, which will be closed when the new ramp opens. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and be prepared to take the earlier exit to get to the DNT. Please see the attached flier for more information and detailed maps of the new route. This video demonstration may also be helpful.

This work is part of the $79 million Lowest Stemmons project to improve traffic flow and mobility with the addition of new ramps adjacent to the existing highway, which is currently the eighth-most congested highway segment in the state. The project stems from TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.

The permanent relocation of the I-35E southbound to Woodall Rogers Freeway exit ramp will be announced at a later date.