New Design for Horned Lizard License Plate Celebrates 25 Years of Conservation Funding

AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) newly redesigned horned lizard conservation license plate is now available for purchase, in recognition of the 25th anniversary of the horned lizard plate and the Conservation License Plate Program (CLPP).

Earlier this year, thousands of participants voted for the design they liked best from among three potential designs. The new design was the heavy favorite and is a photograph of a horned lizard in the wild, which was donated by award-winning wildlife photographer Hector Astorga.

“The Texas horned lizard is an iconic Texas critter,” said Richard Heilbrun, TPWD Wildlife Conservation Program director. “Just tough enough and just endearing enough to represent our people, our wildlife and our wild places. Unfortunately, we don’t have as many horned lizards as we used to, but TPWD is trying to fix that through conservation projects, which are partially funded by the sale of this plate.”

Money raised from license plate sales fund projects that help protect native species and their habitats. In addition to the horned lizard, other species benefitting include bumblebees and other pollinators, Texas tortoises, alligator snapping turtles and a long list of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and plants. Learn more at conservationplate.org.

“Since its debut 25 years ago, the conservation plate program has generated more than $12.7 million in revenue for conservation,” said Janis Johnson, TPWD marketing manager. “Even after all of these years, the horned lizard plate is still the fan favorite and the highest-selling plate, having contributed more than $5.4 million to conservation. With the plate redesign, we hope to freshen its look and attract new customers who are wild about nature and want to support wildlife conservation in Texas.”

In addition to the horned lizard, other plate designs in TPWD’s family of plates include the monarch butterfly, rattlesnake and hummingbird, which benefit nongame wildlife; white-tailed deer and bighorn sheep plates benefit big game management; camping and bluebonnet plates benefit state parks; largemouth bass and Texas rivers benefit fisheries; and the roadrunner plate benefits nature tourism and habitat conservation.

To buy the horned lizard plate or one of the other 10 conservation license plates available, visit www.conservationplate. org or your local county tax assessor-collector’s office.

The plates are available for vehicles, trailers and motorcycles and cost just $30 per year, with $22 going directly to TPWD-sponsored conservation projects. Buyers do not have to wait until they receive a renewal notice, they can order at any time, and the cost will be pro-rated.