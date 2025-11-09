NCTCOG Seeks Public Input on Emerging-Transportation, Air Quality Programs Nov. 10

Facebook

Public comments will be accepted through Dec. 9

(Arlington, TEXAS) – The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) invites the public to provide input on recent transportation initiatives, including a new technology and innovation program and funding opportunities for air quality improvement, during a hybrid public meeting at noon on Monday, Nov.10.

The meeting will be held in the Transportation Council Room at the NCTCOG offices, located at 616 Six Flags Drive in Arlington. Those unable to attend in person can view the meeting online at PublicInput.com/nctcogNov25. Residents can also participate by calling 855-925-2801 and entering code 5672. Public comments will be accepted until Dec. 9.

At the meeting, staff will provide an overview of the Technology Project Identification process, a new framework under the Transportation Technology and Innovation Program designed to identify and advance emerging transportation solutions in coordination with public-sector partners. The presentation will outline program process, project eligibility, evaluation criteria and an implementation schedule. Input received will help refine the process, ensure alignment with regional priorities and guide future funding decisions to support innovative transportation deployments across North Central Texas.

Additionally, staff will present information on the North Texas Zero Emission Vehicle (NTxZEV) Call for Projects. NCTCOG was awarded $60 million under the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicles Program on behalf of the region. NCTCOG will use this funding to award rebates to public and private entities to replace existing heavy-duty vehicles with battery-electric or hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information, visit the North Texas Zero Emissions Vehicles Project webpage.

Finally, details of the Management, Operations and Air Quality Program will be presented. The program provides funding to improve the region’s air quality, manage the transportation system and address safety issues. The funds are also used to provide planning and implementation assistance to reduce congestion and support public transit and bicycle/pedestrian projects and programs.

Residents planning to use transit to attend the meeting can take advantage of $6 round-trip rides from the CentrePort/DFW Airport Station to NCTCOG via the Arlington Transportation app. Visit ArlingtonTX.gov/ondemand to download the app.

For special accommodations related to disabilities or language interpretation, please call 817-608-2365 or email [email protected] at least 72 hours prior to the meeting.

About the Regional Transportation Council:

The Regional Transportation Council (RTC) of the North Central Texas Council of Governments has served as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for regional transportation planning in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1974. The MPO works in cooperation with the region’s transportation providers to address the complex transportation needs of the rapidly growing metropolitan area. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area includes Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties. The RTC’s 44 members include local elected or appointed officials from the metropolitan area and representatives from each of the area’s transportation providers. More information can be found at www.nctcog.org.