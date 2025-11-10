New Midlothian Outpatient Care Center Breaks Ground Tomorrow

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Center Midlothian Is Scheduled To Open In 2027

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS – Texas Health Resources and AdventHealth are proud to announce the groundbreaking of the new Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Center Midlothian — a milestone in expanding care and accessibility for the growing Midlothian community and surrounding areas.

The facility is designed to make quality healthcare more convenient and closer to home. The new center will feature a 12-room Emergency Department, advanced imaging services including MRI, CT, and digital mammography, specialized trauma and triage rooms, and on-site laboratory and pharmacy services for faster results and access. The center will also include primary care and OB/GYN physician offices as well as physical therapy — ensuring a full spectrum of care under one roof.

“Texas Health Hospital Mansfield continues to grow alongside the communities we serve,” said Eulanie Lashley, CEO of Texas Health Hospital Mansfield. “This project represents our commitment to delivering exceptional care where families live, work, and thrive — right here in Midlothian.”

The Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness Center Midlothian is scheduled to open in 2027, marking another step forward in advancing health access across North Texas.

“At AdventHealth, our mission is rooted in extending the healing ministry of Christ. This expansion reflects our continued partnership and dedication to improving the health and well-being of our neighbors — ensuring that compassionate, whole-person care is available close to home for every stage of life,” said Trevor Wright, President and CEO of AdventHealth Southwest Region.