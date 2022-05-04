New Cedar Hill Community Pool Groundbreaking, Opens Summer 2023

Facebook

Cedar Hill Celebrates New Pool Groundbreaking With Luau

CEDAR HILL – The City of Cedar Hill is getting ready for a new community pool and residents are invited to the groundbreaking next Saturday for the celebration.

The City will break ground on the new community pool – the Lagoon at Virginia Weaver Park – with a luau Saturday, May 14 from noon to 2 p.m. and the entire family is invited to join the festivities with free food, activities and live entertainment.

Virginia Weaver Park is located on Somerset Drive – the pool will be located at the 28-acre park and is scheduled to open in the Summer of 2023. Until that time, Cedar Hill Communications and Community Engagement Manager, Michelle Ebanks said the existing community pool at Crawford Park is set to open June, 2022 for the summer season. They are currently hiring lifeguards, assistant managers and more. Check the city’s website for openings and to apply.

The new community pool will have a cost for residents and non-residents to enjoy. Ebanks said “The new pool will feature almost 10,000 square feet of water surface, including a zero-depth entry pool, a separate lap swim pool, a lazy river and three-turn slide, and a splash pad.”

In November 2017 voters approved funding to build the new outdoor pool to replace the existing pool at Crawford Park.

New Pool Located At Virginia Weaver Park

“In 2018, the City began the design process for the pool, which included site analysis and selection,” Ebanks said. “The site analysis assesses environmental conditions, potential impacts to existing programs and amenities, and other site-specific considerations. Based on this analysis and input from the City Council, Parks Board, and citizens, Virginia Weaver Park was selected as the location for the new pool.”

The new Community Pool at Virginia Weaver Park is being made a reality through a grant the City received from Texas Parks and Wildlife for $750,000 towards the construction cost. The grant was a portion of just over $15 million in competitive local park grants approved by Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission to help fund projects that will create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 30 community parks across the state.

Ebanks said “the pool was designed after broad public input from the community, which drove the selection of amenities.”