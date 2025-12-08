NCTCOG Urges North Texans to Drive Safely During the Holiday Season

Facebook

Dec. 4, 2025 (Arlington, Texas) – This holiday season, North Texas drivers are urged to stay alert and slow down – a reminder that could save lives as crash numbers typically increase around this time of year.

An analysis of crash data by the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) revealed that approximately 10% of the crashes the region experienced in 2023 and 2024 occurred during the holiday season (Dec. 1-Jan. 2). In 2023, the region saw 11,970 crashes, 408 serious injuries and 76 fatalities during the holidays. The numbers improved slightly in 2024, when there were 11,579 crashes, 328 serious injuries and 73 fatalities.

NCTCOG is reminding drivers to make safe choices on the road this holiday season through its Drive Aware North Texas program, which highlights resources to encourage safer habits behind the wheel.

Developed by NCTCOG, Drive Aware North Texas is a website dedicated to improving negative driver behaviors that are the leading contributing factors for crashes that result in serious injuries or fatalities. The site provides helpful tips and educational materials that focus on the dangers of speeding, distraction and impairment.

This year’s holiday campaign focuses on impaired driving, reminding North Texans that it’s important to plan a safe ride home. Approximately 10.5% of crashes are caused by alcohol, drugs or other impairments. Choosing to drive impaired instead of using a designated driver or rideshare to get home could cost North Texans. A DWI can cost several thousand dollars and endanger lives.

“During the holiday season, roads become busier and driving conditions more complex,” said Sonya Landrum, program manager of the Travel Demand Management & Transportation Safety Program at NCTCOG. “Our Drive Aware North Texas campaign is about empowering all drivers to slow down, stay alert and make safe choices. When we each take responsibility for how we drive, we’re helping protect our friends, families and neighbors during this busy time of year.”

Safety is an essential part of an efficient roadway system. Drive Aware North Texas encourages motorists to be part of the solution by avoiding certain risky behaviors while behind the wheel. During the holidays, that often involves finding a safe way home before heading out to celebrate. ‘Tis the season to drive sober.

Top 5 factors contributing to serious injury and fatality crashes:

Speeding (32.5%) – Exceeding the posted limit, driving at an unsafe speed or failing to control speed.

Driver related (13.6%) – Driver distraction, careless driving, cell phone use, etc.

Impaired driving (10.5%) – Intoxicated, taking medication, fatigued or asleep.

Failure to drive in a single lane (10.2%) – Drifting from lane to lane due to distraction or other obstacles.

Unsafely changing lanes (9.2%) – No turn signal use or improper lane change approach.

About the Regional Transportation Council:

The Regional Transportation Council (RTC) of the North Central Texas Council of Governments has served as the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for regional transportation planning in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 1974. The MPO works in cooperation with the region’s transportation providers to address the complex transportation needs of the rapidly growing metropolitan area. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area includes Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant and Wise counties. The RTC’s 45 members include local elected or appointed officials from the metropolitan area and representatives from each of the area’s transportation providers. More information can be found at NCTCOG.org.