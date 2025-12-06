Visit Madisonville Christmas Company in December

Facebook

Madisonville Christmas Company is one of Texas’ premier holiday shopping and seasonal destinations. They’re celebrating the third—and most magical— season yet. They boast over 30,000 square feet of immersive holiday décor, onsite dining, and nearby lodging at Yuletide RV Park and casitas. Located at 3475 Texas 21 East in Madisonville, the Christmas Company is an easy drive down I 45 South, about 150 miles or two hours from South Dallas County.

With a full calendar of free Santa visits and festive activities throughout December, Madisonville Christmas Company has become a beloved Texas holiday tradition. Guests are encouraged to visit early and often—with ongoing December events that are free and designed to help families decorate, celebrate, and prepare for the holidays in unforgettable ways.

Madisonville Christmas Company Founder

“Our goal has always been to create new family traditions and a destination where holiday magic lives in every detail,” said founder Ashley Rentz. “Whether guests come to shop, stay the weekend, or enjoy our free events, we want them to feel the wonder of Christmas from the moment they step through the door.”

December Events

December 7: Game Day Specials at The Mantle – Half-priced beer and frozen drinks all day. Dec. 12: Bow Making Demo 11 a.m.–12p.m. Live Music on the Lawn 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13: Kids Ornament Making 2-5 p.m.; Movie Night–Elf 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14: Santa 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Game Day Specials at The Mantle–All Day.

Dec. 19: Live Music on the Lawn 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20: Santa 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; Movie Night 6-8 p.m. Elf. Dec. 21: Santa 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; Game Day Specials at The Mantle – All day.

Explore the Store

With big-box scale and boutique charm, Madisonville Christmas Company invites guests to explore its immersive 30,000 sq. ft. showroom, overflowing with curated collections, custom trees and wreaths, and dazzling seasonal displays. Eat, sip, and savor seasonal flavors at Café Twelve25, featuring handcrafted lattes, cozy treats, and holiday favorites. Guests can also unwind at The Mantel sports bar with festive drinks and game-day specials.

Stay the Night

Holiday magic continues after dark at Yuletide RV Park, where guests enjoy fire pits, themed casitas, Christmas lights, and small-town charm. Casitas and RV sites are available year-round.

Madisonville Christmas Company has been featured by regional and national outlets, and honored aS the 2024 REA Awards Retail Specialty Award winner. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Food and drink and beverage hours Sun.-Thurs. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fri. – Sat., 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. For reservations, please call 936-241-3500.