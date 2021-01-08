Nakayla Wright Sentenced To 17 Years For Aggravated Robbery Of Elderly Woman

‘Targeting Vulnerable Citizens of Tarrant County Will Make You A Target For Prosecution’

(Fort Worth, TX) – Nakayla Katrice Wright, 21, has pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery for accosting a 71-year-old woman in a Burleson shopping center parking lot, tazing her several times, stealing her purse and using her credit card to buy hundreds of dollars of merchandise.

Wright entered her plea to Judge Elizabeth Beach in Criminal District Court No. 1 on December 30, 2020.

She was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

“For those of you who think it is open season on our elder population, I assure you it is not,” said Lori Varnell, an Assistant District Attorney who launched the office’s Elder Financial Fraud Unit in 2017.

“You will be prosecuted, and these types of attacks will not be tolerated. Targeting vulnerable citizens of Tarrant County will make you a target for prosecution.”

On November 27, 2019, a 71-year-old woman drove her vehicle into the shopping center parking lot in Burleson and parked. She got out and headed to the passenger side door to let her young granddaughter out of the car. But she was approached by two women before she got there.

Wright tazed her in the back. The woman screamed and dropped to the ground in pain. Her purse – in which there was cash, five blank checks, ID and one credit card – was forcibly removed.

The card was used to buy about $360 worth of merchandise, including cigarettes and a 32 inch television.

