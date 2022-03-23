Multiple Closures Along Spur 482 And SH 183 Near Loop 12 In Irving This Week

Facebook

IRVING – As part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will fully close the southbound direct connector of SS 482 (Spur 482) to westbound State Highway 183 (SH 183) at the following times:

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 to 5 a.m. Thursday, March 24

From 9 p.m. Thursday, March 24 to 5 a.m. Friday, March 25

From 9 p.m. Friday, March 25 to 5 a.m. Saturday, March 26

Additionally, crews will fully close eastbound SH 183 from Loop 12 to Maryland Drive from 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 to 5 a.m. Thursday, March 24, and westbound SH 183 from Maryland Drive to Loop 12 from 9 p.m. Friday, March 25 to 5 a.m. Saturday, March 26.

Drivers should closely follow detour signs and plan ahead for extra travel time.

The $301 million Irving Interchange project will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to complete in mid-2023, weather permitting.

Message boards have been placed to alert drivers of upcoming construction activities. TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.