Tyra Garcia with Texas Trust Appointed to Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Texas –March 23, 2022 – Tyra Garcia, Business and Community Engagement Partner at Texas Trust Credit Union, has been named to the Board of Directors of the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Business & Community Engagement Partner Tyra Garcia of Texas Trust Credit Union Garcia was nominated to the board by Chairman Martin Caballero, based on her community involvement and work supporting Grand Prairie businesses and civic and school leaders.

As a board member, Garcia will be a liaison to Grand Prairie businesses, working to strengthen and grow the city’s economic prosperity by supporting chamber programs and resources that assist local businesses. She will also co-chair the Branding Iron group, whose members preside over ribbon cuttings and serve as ambassadors at chamber events.

“The Grand Prairie Chamber is the heart of our business community,” said board chairman Caballero. “Our board members are business professionals and civic leaders who have a passion for making Grand Prairie a vibrant place to work and live.”

Caballero added that “The chamber is the first step in building business relationships, and Tyra brings a fresh perspective and new ideas about how we can serve the local business community.”

Garcia will serve a two-year term on the board.

About Texas Trust Credit Union

Texas Trust Credit Union has been helping build brighter financial futures since its modest beginning in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 133,000 members. With assets of more than $1.8 billion, Texas Trust is the 6th largest credit union in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. With a focus on the community, Texas Trust is creating a legacy of giving through generous financial donations that support local school programs and activities, non-profit organizations, and student scholarships; and by providing volunteer resources through its Community Unity team, which supports scores of charitable events each year. For more information, visit TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/texastrustcu or Twitter at @texastrustcu.