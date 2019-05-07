Treat Mom Like A Queen With Mother’s Day Brunch at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

In celebration of Mother’s Day, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® invites visitors to treat Mom like a queen with Mother’s Day Brunch for the whole family. The scrumptious Scarborough Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet will include Quiche Lorraine, ham, roasted potatoes with rosemary, mixed fruit and fresh baked breads along with Mimosas*, coffee and tea.

There will be lively Renaissance entertainment. Members of the Royal Court will make a special visit to honor all the mothers. Mother’s Day Brunch will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at the Crown Pavilion both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. The brunch is a separate ticketed event (in addition to Festival admission) – $20 for adults (ages 13+),$10 for children (ages 5-12), with children 4 and under free. The Brunch sells out fast so get your tickets online today.*Must be 21 to consume alcohol.

Chivalry Not Dead At Scarborough Renaissance Festival

“Chivalry in today’s world is a lost art” says Coy Sevier, General Manager of Scarborough Renaissance Festival® “but here at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® we strive to bring some of the honor, courtesy and courage that embody Chivalry back to our 21st Century visitors. It’s just a little bit of the age-old magic and majesty that makes Scarborough such an amazing place.”

In the spirit of chivalry and romance, visitors are invited to celebrate their own modern-day romances with a Renaissance flair by participating in the Vow Renewal Ceremony. Each day at 11:30 a.m. couples can renew their vows in the Festival’s picturesque Wedding Garden. This lovely, romantic ceremony is free with Festival admission. For many of our patrons this is an annual tradition that simply cannot be missed.

At 3:30 p.m. each day at the Festival’s Royal Marquee (where the Knighting Ceremony is held) visitors can join the Knights of the Noble Cause for some lessons in chivalry. You are sure to see proof that chivalry is alive and well in today’s world.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century Style. Visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, 25+ stages of interactive and unique entertainment, the Mermaid Lagoon, Renaissance Combat competitions and Knighting ceremonies. Plus, there are Renaissance rides, games of skill, food and drink fit for a king, and much more.

Limited Engagement Performers May 11-12

Don’t miss the limited engagement performers on May 11-12: Dr. Judas Lynch & Ms. Magnolia Strange a crew of escape artists with fantastical narratives and death-defying stunts. Also, catch Sir Guy and the Dragon, the Pride of Ireland bringing the mirth and magic of the Emerald Isle through songs, jokes and banter. Or sing and dance with the Stonhenj Players, a mixed a cappella group singing shanties, Celtic ballads, English traditional and comedy originals.

The wines featured this weekend at the Daily Wine Tasting Events will be wines of Spain. Daily Beer Tasting Events will feature American Craft Creative beers. The Tasting Events have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Explore the creations of this weekend’s guest artisans: Living Art & Lanterns, Fuglyware Pottery, Masquerade Life Castings, Gnome & Fairy Pottery and Sculpted – Connie Colten Jewelry. And you don’t want to miss the all new Grand Labyrinth Game in the Pecan Grove area of the Festival.

Live The Fantasy Weekend & The Last Huzzah

Upcoming themed weekends include Live the Fantasy Weekend (May 18-19) and our final weekend of the 2019 season, The Last Huzzah (May 25, 26 and 27).

Admission is $28 for adults and $13 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and under are admitted free. Parking is free compliments of Waxahachie Nissan. Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores. Discount coupons can be found at Waxahachie Nissan. Sponsored by Dr Pepper.

Comments

comments