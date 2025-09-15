Monos and Brooklyn Coachworks team up to create a custom Land Rover Defender 90 – and you could win it

Facebook

New York, NY — September 15, 2025 — Monos, a travel and lifestyle brand known for timeless design and sustainable craftsmanship, is partnering with Brooklyn Coachworks, a cult-favourite vintage Land Rover restoration company founded by Daniel Marcello, to unveil a co-created, one-of-one Land Rover Defender 90. Monos is thrilled to give residents of the U.S. and Canada the chance to win this custom car, a set of luggage, and a trip for two to New York. The giveaway opens September 15, 2025 and runs until November 27, 2025.

“The Defender has been part of Monos since day one. Our very first campaign was a road trip across Portugal in a restored Defender, and that journey set the tone for our brand. To us, the Defender is more than a car—it’s a symbol of adventure, exploration, and connection. Building this one-of-a-kind piece was our way of honoring those origins and sharing that spirit of travel with our community. Daniel restores Defenders with the same philosophy we bring to design—purity, simplicity, and meticulous craftsmanship. No gimmicks, no excess. Just the original form, elevated. His “less is more” approach mirrors our own, making Brooklyn Coachworks the perfect partner for this project.” – Victor Tam, Co-founder and CEO of Monos.

Lifelong Land Rover enthusiast, Daniel Marcello is known around the world for his work as he reimagines classic Defenders with a balance of heritage, capability, and modern refinement. For this project, Marcello worked hand in hand with Monos for months to design a bespoke Defender 90 that reflects the brand’s signature sleek aesthetic. Finished in a glossy Arles Blue, a classic 1990s Land Rover shade named after the French town of Arles, the custom Land Rover features a natural black mohair canvas soft-top and a saddle tan Italian leather interior. Under the hood, a restored TD5 engine with 5-speed transmission keeps it true to its off-road roots. Built for adventure, this Defender model captures a wonderful mix of durability, sophistication, and a sense of boundless exploration.

“At Brooklyn Coachworks, our Land Rover Defenders are purpose-built machines—functional, enduring, and elegant. That philosophy is deeply aligned with Monos’ design approach. Just as our Defenders are crafted for adventure, Monos luggage is made to travel the world with equal elegance and utility. Whether cruising through Brooklyn or off-roading across the globe, this Defender—with Monos luggage alongside it—is built to go anywhere.” – Daniel Marcello, Founder of Brooklyn Coachworks

To celebrate, Monos is launching a captivating campaign photographed on location in New York. Against the backdrop of the city’s iconic streetscapes, the campaign pays homage to Brooklyn Coachworks’ roots while also foreshadowing the opening of Monos’ first U.S. flagship store in SoHo this fall.

To complement the collaboration, Monos is introducing a limited-edition capsule of Arles Blue luggage and packing cubes, finished in the same Arles Blue as the Defender. Each piece features a saddle tan interior with vegan leather accents, nodding to the car’s warm, hand-finished details and extending the design narrative from vehicle to travel essentials.

The capsule includes:

Carry-On ($305)

Carry-On Plus ($325)

Carry-On Pro ($325)

Carry-On Pro Plus ($345)

Check-In Medium ($375)

Check-In Large ($405)

Packing Cubes ($95–$115)

Each piece is crafted with Monos’ hallmark features: a high-quality polycarbonate shell, whisper-quiet 360° spinner wheels, a luxuriously soft recycled lining, and vegan leather accents.

The co-created Defender 90 and the Arles Blue Collection officially debut September 15, 2025. Customers can shop the limited-edition luggage capsule at monos.com and Monos retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. For a limited time, they will also have the chance to enter Monos’ exclusive giveaway to win the bespoke Monos x Brooklyn Coachworks Defender, a set of luggage, and a trip for two to New York, valued at over $115000 USD. For details on how to enter, visit monos.com/giveaway.