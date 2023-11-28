The forecast gets more mild as a chance of storms arrives later this week, followed by more mild temps.
Clear skies return to today with highs around 60° and light south winds, and overnight lows in the upper 30’s. Tomorrow will be similar but with a few more clouds and modest southwest winds. The clouds keep lows from getting too cool as we settle right around 50°.
Wednesday night we may see a few early showers but the bulk of the shower/thunderstorm activity arrives Thursday. We could get as much as .5”-1” of rain, and while we could get a few claps of thunder, it looks like any severe weather will be reserved to our south and east. Highs will be mild in the mid-60’s.
Friday the rain moves out and we have a dry, cool day with highs in the mid 50’s and breezy northwest winds. Saturday we start December with a low chance of a few showers, and then Sunday and Monday will be mild again with highs in the low-mid 60’s and breezy west winds.
