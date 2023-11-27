Windmills at Grandscape Unveils Exquisite New Menu

Facebook

Windmills, Grandscape’s aesthetically beautiful, destination dining restaurant that specializes in Indian food, introduced their new menu in November. Chef Suresh Venkataramana was recently credited for The Top 50 Restaurants in India by Conde Nast, for Windmills sibling restaurant, Oota in Bangalore.

Chef Suresh traveled all across India on a journey to understand the history of the food in each region of the country. He then attempted to elevate these dishes by adding a contemporary twist. A 300-year-old, mostly forgotten recipe inspired Chef Suresh to create the Sweet & Spicy Slow Roasted Pork Belly Sannas, Date Sauce, Carrot-Pea Poriyal.

Chef Suresh’s New Menu

The new menu at Windmills features small plates, mains, and desserts using local ingredients and Indian spices, with prices ranging from $31-$52. The simplified new menu is more accessible, which makes ordering easier for first-time guests who can be confused by all the unusual dishes. For those who are still not sure what to order, help is easily obtained by asking one of the knowledgeable servers.

On our recent visit (my second but my husband’s first) we discussed the menu at length with GM Neil Alexander. We ordered three small plates to share as appetizers. They included Lamb Keema Kulcha (Stuffed Tandoor Baked Naan, Minced Lamb, Caramelized Onions, Ginger, Mint, Garlic Labneh.. My favorite was the Fennel & Cumin Queen Scallops (Shallot Dressing, Broccoli Cous Cous, Habanero-Buttermilk Sauce), but the Sweet ‘N Spicy Chicken Kebab (Guava-Marinated Chicken, Guava Mayo) was a close second.

Windmills Beer Flights

After asking our server, Caleb, for recommendations, I ordered a beer flight—a great bargain for trying new craft beers. The first two samples in my flight of five were Blonde on Blonde, an easy drinking light ale; and Ice Age Coming (cold IPA). Where Pathways Meet –Saison, and Sonidero, a slightly sweet amber lager; were my favorites. Bloomsday, a darker Stout– Irish dry, was a little strong for my taste.

A new head brewer, Michael Harper, joined Windmills in November, and presides over the second floor brewery. Windmills hosts a first Saturday brewery tour at 11 a.m. Dec. 2.

Seafood Moilee

For an entrée, I ordered the Seafood Moilee (Rainbow Trout, Shrimp, Casava Podimas, Moilee Sauce), which was extremely delectable. I had planned to share a few bites with my husband, but the seafood vanished too quickly for that. Thankfully he was quite happy with his entrée, the Ribeye & Bombay Potatoes (22oz Spice Crusted Bone-In Ribeye, Chermoula, Bombay Potato, Okra Fries). I snagged a few of his crispy okra fries, and they were delicious—sliced lengthwise instead of our usual Southern-style fried okra nuggets.

My husband brought half his steak dinner home, and enjoyed the rest for supper that night. If we hadn’t been so full, I was eager to try the Pistachio Sponge Cake (Mango Mousse, Chilled Cardamom Yogurt) for dessert. Next time!

Windmills Restaurant and Brewery

Windmills is more than just a fine restaurant and brewery, but also features a library with an eclectic selection of books ranging from children’s books to travel guides to contemporary fiction. There’s also a music library filled with CDs; and a large stage complete with a Grand piano. They host live music entertainment on selected dates. Up next: The Funky Knuckles Dec. 1 at 9 p.m.

Windmills is located at 5755 Grandscape Blvd. in The Colony. You’ll be able to spot the eye-catching design of the building from the freeway. Hours are Mon.-Thurs. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. to midnight with bar open till 1:30 a.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For additional information, please visit windmills-usa.com.