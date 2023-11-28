2023 Ultimate Gift Guide For Teens & Kids-What Do Your Teens Want?

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Almost every Christmas, instead of asking my kids what they want for Christmas, I just interact with them, observe what they’re into, and listen to them talking about what their friends want for Christmas. This is the first year I’ve asked them both for wish lists, mostly because the older they get, giving them gifts they want has become more challenging. So, with their input, here are some great gift ideas for the kids and teenagers on your Christmas shopping list.

The Christmas Gifts Teens Really Want

One of the items teens seem to get the most use out of are headphones. From wearing them while exercising to using them to cancel out noise when doing schoolwork or listening to their favorite Taylor Swift track, a good pair of headphones or earbuds are a must. When choosing headphones for your teen, make sure to know if they prefer over the ear headphones or ear buds. Our daughter prefers the over the ear Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, but our son likes the fit of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. And for those with Apple devices, many may want the Apple AirPods Max or a pair of Beats headphones.

When the weather is too hot or too cold to get outside and ride bikes, play basketball or go for a run, a game of ping pong with the neighbors or family is a welcome break from screen tiume. Instantly transform any table into a ping pong table with the Pro-Spin ultra-convenient portable ping pong set. Hassle-free setup: adjust the net to match any table’s width; engage the blue lever to open the clamps; and securely attach it to the side of any table.

Are your teens involved in competitive sports or just into staying fit? We love that the GiBoard is available in great designs and looks great in the room or hanging on the wall when not in use. Plus, you can get a full body workout and target specific areas with their workout videos on YouTube. It can be used for yoga, strength training, to improve balance and is perfect for the skateboarders looking to increase their stability.

Kicks, It’s All About The Kicks

New sneakers or boots are always a hit with the kids, especially when the trends are changing as fast as the weather. Our teens are into Converse, Doc Martens, Adidas Sambas or Ultraboost, Crocs and of course those Nike Air Force Ones. Trends for Converse right now include custom patterns and platforms. Make sure you find some fun patterned socks for their stockings as well.

Puzzles

Create a high-quality puzzle using your photos, create your one of a kind design usinga variety of collage layouts or use a single photo. You can also Personalize the box or keepsake tin to go with your puzzle.

Award-Winning, Patented Fidget Cube w/ 36 Rare Earth Magnets – Transforms Into Over 70 Shapes, unlike other puzzles this shape shifting box is challenging and calming. You can also collect and connect 2, 3, 4, or more for infinite creations perfect for road trips or plane flights.

Phone Accessories Teens Will Love

For teens, the phone accessories are almost as important as their cell phone. They want a cool phone case, somethign with an unique design or a custome phone case, and you want them to have the best protection, Casetify is one of our favorite companies for phone cases and accessories.

Lanyards and phone charms are also a big hit for teens, so they can be hands free when at the football game or hanging in the park with friends. Casetify has some great lanyards and cross body straps, with an adjustable buckle, the strap can stretch up to 56-inch while 5 additional loops keep their other stuff accessible.

Music is such a big part of every kids life, especially the teens and bluetooth speakers are perfect for their room and on the go when they’re hanging with friends. Marshall Kilburn II weighs just 5.5 lbs and offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its compact size and guitar inspired carrying strap make it perfect to take with you and its waterproof.

Get Creative

Noticed your teen eyeing your tattoo and talking about the design they want to get someday? BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers are super popular right now with teens, allowing them to express their creativity and flair in a less permanent way.

Uncommon Goods offers three different build your own robot kits. Follow instructions to make 3 different robots per kit, then use your own creativity to make more. It takes imagination to look at a motley pile of familiar hardware—nuts, bolts, screws, and the like—and see a loveable robot. What’s awesome about these three kits is that the creativity doesn’t stop there. Each comes with detailed instructions for making three adorable robot characters, each the same color, from high-quality steel, non-toxic, painted parts.

But that’s just the jumping-off point. From there, the kits are designed to be used as springboards for your own homemade creations. Upcycle any old piece of unused hardware or spare parts to build a friendly little robot, bursting with geeky, goofy personality.

Meta Quest 3

There’s no escaping virtual reality if you have a gamer in the family. With the new Meta Quest 3, teen gamer’s will have the ultimate immersive experience.

Family Friendly Video Games

Old school becomes modern with The Atari VCS™ which delivers a universe of games, apps, streaming entertainment and built-in Chrome to your TV or monitor in glorious HD.

Access thousands of games, endless entertainment and unmatched flexibility. Unlock a customizable multimedia PC for unmatched freedom and versatility.

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (Nintendo Switch – $39.99)

Rating: E for Everyone

Description: In this fashionable adventure, players can live out their real-life Barbie dreams. From hanging with Barbie’s besties, dressing up in a variety of cute outfits, cooking up delicious meals and decorating the dreamhouse to your heart’s content, the fun never stops!

Impressions From My 15 Year Old: Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures is so cute and fun. It has many fun and exciting details that enjoy fashion, decorating, and activities with friends. From painting and decorating the dreamhouse by choosing wallpaper and more, to making a delicious sunny-side-up egg, there are a variety of activities to keep the player engaged. This game has so many things to do, it’s the perfect gift for any Barbie lover. I think it’s more suited for younger kids, maybe 12 and under.

Little Friends: Puppy Island (PC and Nintendo Switch – $39.99)

Rating: E for Everyone

Description: This fun-loving game transports players to a relaxing paradise filled with tons of adorable puppies to care for, play with and dress up with an abundance of unique accessories. Puppy Island residents can even build and customize the island to create their own personalized paradise.

Impressions From My 15 Year Old: This game is perfect for anyone that loves dogs! In this adorable game you can find new fun friends, discover treasures, and complete minigames to get past obstacles with your puppies. This game is great for any kid that loves animals, there are so many things to do and its fun for all ages, even teenagers! I think it would be a good intro for young kids wanting their first pet as they learn how demanding a puppy can be.

Engage Their Imagination With Tonies

So, what about the younger kids? What do they want for Christmas in 2023? Well, according to my seven year old niece tonies are the hot ticket item. Of course, I’d never heard of a Toniebox or Tonies. It truns out these are super cool, the Toniebox was developed by parents for parents. The Toniebox uses audio storytelling to introduce pre-readers and developing readers to the wonders of narrative and keeps them engaged with their favorite characters without a screen! Choose from Disney characters to book characters and more, you can find Tonies at Target, Amazon and directly from their website.

Stuffed animals are always a big hit with kids of all ages, and while Squishmallows are still popular, many kids are asking for Warmies this year. Warmies can be warmed in the microwave or chilled in the freezer to offer comfort and aid when there’s a minor boo boo. They are weighted and scented to offer a positive and calming sensory experience. And, they also offer super comfy slippers for the teen or parent on your wishlist.

Off To The Races

Great for kids aged 5 and up, your kids can feel the fun of drifting with the Razor RipRider 360 Caster Trike. It features a MX-style handlebar with rubber grips, double crown fork design, and welded steel frame and fork with hi-Impact, front wheel with flat-free tire.

Indian eFTR Mini

The eFTR Mini is a great option for entry-level riders, with a low seat height and lightweight frame. This bike has a max speed of 14 mph on high-speed mode and rear brakes for added safety as little riders explore. Designed for kids with maximum weight of 140 pounds.