Midlothian Senior Community Crowns Resident ‘Prince of Puzzles’

Senior living community Legacy Oaks of Midlothian has a Prince of Puzzles among their residents, Mr. Eddie Reitz.

Eddie, with the help of fellow resident Ms. Bobbye Fowler-Rigsby, began their puzzle-making hobby by setting up a silent auction of puzzles. The donations that were made were given back to the community. Eddie takes the time out of each day to work on his puzzles.

During the holiday season, they focused on giving back to their fellow seniors by creating a ‘frosty lane’ for residents to get out and move! In COVID season, the staff says they have seen the effects of lockdowns where so many adults stop moving and lose their health/mobility.

This dynamic duo also assembled puzzles and rotated the pieces daily to create an exciting and festive spirit in the facility. Eddie is the ‘Master Puzzle Man’. He had a goal to assemble a puzzle a day for December, and…. he did.

Each night, Eddie and Bobbye would replace the puzzle for everyone to sneak a peek at their newest creation.

“Things like this are EXACTLY what we need to see in order to get our seniors up and moving,” says Kelsy Woolheater, Independent Living Activities Director. “Those of us watching from the outside in see the servant hearts of these two. I am so in love with their hearts.”

Legacy Oaks of Midlothian’s address is 614 S 14th St. Midlothian, TX 76065. More information about the community can be found here: https://bit.ly/3fel4Ql.