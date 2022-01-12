Duncanville City Hall and Municipal Service Center Closed Until January 18

Facebook

Rise in COVID Cases Leads to Duncanville Closing City Hall & Municipal Service Center

Are you feeling déjà vu? With COVID cases rising, more places are experiencing staffing shortages leading to closures. Today, the City of Duncanville announced that City Hall and the Municipal Service Center will be closing to the public, with limited staff on hand, until Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Due to a rising number of COVID-19 exposures, City management has made the decision to follow the current CDC guidelines in the interest of protecting the health of the residents who visit City Hall or the Municipal Service Center and City staff.

For those needing assistance during this time, the City of Duncanville recommends the following:

Call 9-1-1 in an emergency, and 972-223-6111 option four (4) for non-emergencies

For issues related to water and sewer service, please call 972-780-4900

Report an issue through the ‘Report A Concern’ button at the bottom of the City website

Pay utility bills and court citations online at www.duncanville.com/pay-bill-online or by utilizing the drop box in the parking lot of City Hall.

Access building, inspection, and health department permits, applications, and forms online and email the completed PDF form to [email protected] or call 972-780-5015.

Hopefully, Omicron is almost done with North Texas and like a bad storm will head on down the road. In the meantime, we all need to exercise a little patience and understanding as cities, schools, hospitals and more work with limited staff or have temporary closures.