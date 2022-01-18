Midlothian ISD Welcomes Jennifer Ellison as Chief of Staff

Facebook

Jennifer Ellison returns to her alma mater as the Midlothian ISD Chief of Staff. The district is thrilled to welcome a former MISD graduate back home as a district leader.

“Ms. Ellison is a strong leader, and her passion is educating students and giving them opportunities to succeed,” Dr. Jo Ann Fey, Superintendent of Schools, said. “In this role, she will foster the unlimited potential of our students and staff members and help them achieve their educational and professional goals.”

Ms. Ellison has over twenty years of progressive experience in public, K-12 school districts and institutions of higher education, beginning her career as a middle school teacher and coach in Arlington, Lancaster, and Bryan ISD and later becoming an Assistant Principal in Arlington ISD. She also served as the Dean of Instruction at South Grand Prairie High School and Chancellor at the Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute. Ellison joined Southwest ISD in 2017 where she served as the Executive Director of Secondary Curriculum and the Gear Up Coordinator collaborating with University of Texas. Most recently she has had the role of the Director of High School Programs at Palo Alto College.

“I am excited to join the district that was integral in giving me a strong foundation to go out into the world and become a successful, productive leader in education,” Ms. Ellison said. “There is no better way to show my appreciation than serving the community that served me. (I was in MHS class of 1991!) I look forward to empowering and supporting others to provide a world-class experience for our most precious commodities, our children.”

Ms. Ellison earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, her master’s degree in education from the University of North Texas, and she is currently pursuing her doctorate in learning technologies from the University of Texas at Austin. She holds her Texas teaching certificate and her Texas principal certificate.