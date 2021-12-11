High Pointe Staff Member Named Texas Trust Trusted Hero

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) High Pointe Elementary Pre-K Paraprofessional Alexis Alexander was honored last month with the Texas Trust Credit Union Trusted Heroes Award.

Texas Trust Senior Business and Community Relations Manager Michelle Carter-Pope visited the High Pointe campus last month. She and High Pointe Principal Dwight Perry surprised Alexander with the news, presenting her with a $250 check, in front of a large number of her colleagues and scholars.

Alexander was nominated for the award by High Pointe parent LaMia Himes.

“Ms. Alexander has gone above and beyond her duties,” Himes said. “Along with performing her daily duties as a Pre-K Paraprofessional, she is also a full time student due to graduate and is also the coach of the High Pointe Cheerleaders and is a Club leader. She has proven this is more than a job but something she is passionate about doing.”

Perry is encouraged that Alexander hopes to become a classroom teacher.

“She brings a great deal of energy and aptitude to our campus, and we know that she will make a wonderful classroom teacher one day,” Perry said.