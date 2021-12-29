    Midlothian Family Celebrates December Birthday With Gifts of Hope

    By
    Rick Mauch
    -
    0
    kids with adults by Christmas tree
    The Webber family (from left), Ethan, Anton, Missy, Zachary and Alex. Ethan was born with an extremely rare blood disorder called Reticular Dysgenesis. He had no white blood cells. As a way to show thanks and give back, Ethan, now 11, and his family make gift baskets each holiday season and present them to children in the Cook Children's transplant unit.

    Inspired To Help Other Families Awaiting Transplant

    Some kids can’t wait for their birthday to see all the presents they are going to receive.

    Then, there’s Ethan Webber.

    The 11-year-old from Midlothian, whose birthday is Dec. 6, spends each birthday working with his mother, Missy, gathering and gifting presents for boys and girls in the transplant unit at Cook Children’s Medical Center. This year marks the 10th anniversary since the start of their annual project.

    Ethan was born with an extremely rare blood disorder, Reticular Dysgenesis. He had no white blood cells.

    “Luckily for us, a doctor at Cook Children’s had seen a case similar to this while he was doing his residency at Johns Hopkins, so he suggested for us to go through a bone marrow transplant in order to save Ethan,” Missy recalled. “This process took 81 days, starting with the day Ethan was born to being taken to the NICU unit at Cook, and finally to the bone marrow transplant.”

    The race was on to save Ethan’s life, starting with his two brothers. Luckily, they were both perfect matches to donate, with the oldest, Alex, making the donation.

    Ethan Webber, now 11 years old, with his older brother Alex, who donated bone marrow to help him survive as an infant.

    “Which is another extremely rare thing, because most siblings are not matches,” Missy said. “Our oldest at the time was at the perfect age and became Ethan’s donor.”
    While a child is going through transplant, a parent has to be present 24 hours a day. His dad, Anton, spent every night with Ethan so Missy could go home to the boys, and she would spend the days at the hospital. During this time, inspiration showed up in a satisfying fashion.

    “We actually received a basket full of food and treats while we were in transplant. That basically saved my husband,” she said with a smile. “Texas received one of their crazy snow/ice storms that year and he couldn’t get out and get anything to eat, but thankfully he had that basket of goodies.

    “Since Ethan was born in December and we were there for 81 days, we were there at Christmas time, this is why we do baskets at this time of year.”

    A Tradition That Makes A Difference

    kids by van
    The Webber family preparing to make their annual delivery of gift baskets to children in the transplant unit at Cook Children’s.

    Missy said they usually start collecting money around mid-November by letting friends and family know on Facebook or word of mouth that it’s time for the annual gift basket project. This year, Ethan raised over $1,000 dollars to provide baskets for seven families.

    “I like doing this with my family every year. It is one of my favorite traditions we do at Christmas,” Ethan said.

    The baskets include food items that the parents can eat while they are in the transplant unit. For example, this year they included peanut butter, crackers, beef jerky, chips, Nutella, tuna, fruit, trail mix, nuts, granola bars, and comforting items such as sweet treats, blankets, face wipes and chapstick.

    And this year they raised enough money to give everyone a Kindle Fire, along with gift cards to Starbucks and the restaurants in the hospital.

    “It is often difficult to leave their children to get food, so having snacks that are healthy, or treats to help them when things get rough is important. This is the most difficult and painful transplant anyone can go through, and for most of these families this is their child’s last chance to get better,” Missy said.

    They deliver the baskets the week before Christmas at Cook Children’s.

    family with gift baskets
    Delivering the baskets to the staff

    Stronger As A Family

    Missy said the project is important to her family to help remind them every year how blessed they are to have made it through this experience and to have come out stronger as a family.

    “When you are going through this journey you sometimes feel like there is no light at the end of the tunnel, and when others showed such generosity for us I made a promise that we would continue this going forward, hopefully to give a little hope,” she said. “We have now done this for 10 years and my children look forward to this every year. They help with the shopping, picking out items and putting the baskets together.. We make cards etc…”

    Ethan is a living reminder that Missy and her family were fortunate, unlike some other families. He does, however, still have to deal with the effects of the chemotherapy he received as an infant of 27 days. But all in all, things like teeth issues, fatty liver, etc., all of these are manageable and to see him you would never know what he went through 11 years ago, Missy said.

    As for the future, Missy said the main thing is that Ethan has one.

    boy wearing Santa hat
    Ethan Webber.

    “We are just blessed he is a happy boy who was given a chance to live against all the crazy odds that he faced since Day 1,” she said.

    We love sharing stories like Ethan’s to bring more light into a world filled with bad news. Please support local journalism and help us continue our mission by subscribing to our e-edition

     

    Previous articleGarland Police Charge Driver of Truck In Conjunction With Triple Murder
    Rick Mauch
    Rick Mauch is a veteran of more than four decades in the media. He began writing in high school and immediately went into broadcasting for almost a decade after graduating, working his way to morning drive in Birmingham, Alabama. However, realizing how much he missed writing (though he did continue to do some during his time in top-40 radio), Rick returned to what he loved and has been doing it ever since. Rick's career has spanned a plethora of media outlets, including community journalism, sports, entertainment, politics and more. He's worked in print, broadcast and online media. He also spent several years doing public relations for a children's home in East Texas - still writing on the side, of course. When he's not writing, Rick loves to play golf and do Bigfoot research. He's an avid believer. He also made his first hole-in-one in June of 2020. Rick is married to Junell Mauch. They have five children and two granddaughters

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.