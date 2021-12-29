Ring In The New Year With Delicious New Cocktails

Facebook

Whether you’re ringing in the New Year with friends or staying home with family, we have some great cocktail recipes to serve and enjoy. One of my personal favorites is the holiday mimosa for its tropical flavor. Oh and if you haven’t had Skyy Vodka lately, its now made with water enriched by Pacific Minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area and filtered through California Limestone, quadruple-distilled and triple-filtered.

Holiday Mimosa

1.5 parts SKYY Infusions® Pineapple

0.75 part grapefruit juice

0.75 simple syrup

Top with Cinzano® Prosecco

Glass: Flute

Garnish: Grapefruit twist or wheel

Add all ingredients to shaker tin except sparkling wine. Shake and strain into glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish.

Winter Sparkling Sangria

2 parts SKYY Infusions® Blood Orange

0.75 part simple syrup

0.75 part lime juice

1 part cranberry juice cocktail

Top with sparkling wine (champagne or

Cinzano® Prosecco)

Glass: Wine glass (recipe can be batched for a group and prepared punch bowl-style)

Garnish: Cranberries and blood orange crescent

Combine all ingredients over ice, adding sparkling wine last. Garnish with blood orange crescent and handful of cranberries.

SKYY 75

2 parts SKYY® Vodka

0.5 part lemon juice

0.25 part simple syrup

1 sprig rosemary

Top with sparkling wine (champagne or Cinzano®

prosecco)

Glass: Coupe glass

Garnish: Rosemary sprig

“Slap” herbs to express oils/flavors and add to shaker tin. Add remaining ingredients to shaker except sparkling wine, add ice and shake until chilled. Double strain into coupe, top with sparkling wine. Garnish with rosemary sprig.

White Cranberry Cosmo

1.5 parts SKYY Infusions® Citrus

0.75 part lime juice

0.75 part triple sec

0.75 parts white cranberry cocktail juice

Glass: Coupe glass

Garnish: Lemon twist and cranberries (optional)

Add all ingredients to shaker, add ice and shake until chilled. Double strain into a coupe or cocktail glass. Garnish.

Cocktails Starring Whiskey

St. Nick’s Sour

Ingredients:

o 2 oz Bib & Tucker 6-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon

o .75 oz Sour cherries syrup

o .5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

o Dash of Angostura bitters

o Lemon wedge

Serve in a double rocks glass over ice.

Bring A Taste of Metallica To The Party

If you’re looking to rock out New Year’s Eve grab a bottle of BLACKENED Whiskey for the party. BLACKENED was born from the masterful collaboration between legendary Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and Metallica. The amber liquid is a marriage of the finest bourbons and ryes, chosen by Dave Pickerell. And, each batch has a playlist from the music played to the barrel causing the whiskey inside to move and interact with the wood.

2 parts Blackened American Whiskey

2-3 parts ginger al

2-3 parts club soda

Orange essence

Ginger or citrus garnish

PREPARATION

1. Add the whiskey to a highball glass over ice

2. Top with equal amounts of ginger ale and soda

3. Garnish with grated ginger or citrus

Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky

If you’re looking for the perfect whiskey to toast with at midnight, check out Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky Non-Chill Filtered. This award winning whisky (rated 93 points by Whisky Advocate magazine in 2019, received a score of 92 at the prestigious Ultimate Spirits Challenge Award 2021, ) is crafted by maturation in handpicked American Bourbon barrels & European Oak sherry casks. I’d serve it neat or with a single large ice cube.

NY Distilling Classic Flask Set SRP: $65

Looking for something to bring to the host/hostess, check out this set which includes three of the NY Distilling Company’s original, flagship products: Dorothy Parker Gin, a tribute to Dorothy Parker and features a blend of traditional and contemporary botanicals like juniper, elderberries, citrus, cinnamon and hibiscus; Ragtime Rye, distilled from New York State rye and aged in 53-gallon oak barrels; and Mister Katz’s Rock & Rye, a rebirth of an American classic crafted from rye whiskey, rock candy, dried cherries, cinnamon, and citrus. Check out their website for cocktail recipes.

For The Beer Drinkers

Shiner has a new variety pack that’s sure to be the hit of your celebration, the Bonfire Brewskis.

Toasted Amber (4.5%): Full-flavored yet refreshing, this amber lager is brewed with toasted malts for an enticing aroma with a crisp, subtly sweet finish.

S’more (5%) Brewed with dark, roasted malts and Texas craft chocolate, this full-bodied ale is sweet, rich, and warming.

Trail Ale (5%): This slightly salty, slightly sweet dark ale is brewed with nuts, dried fruit and chocolate for the perfect balance of flavors.

Please drink responsibly and never drink and drive.