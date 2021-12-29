Ring In The New Year With Delicious New Cocktails

Whether you’re ringing in the New Year with friends or staying home with family, we have some great cocktail recipes to serve and enjoy. One of my personal favorites is the holiday mimosa for its tropical flavor. Oh and if you haven’t had Skyy Vodka lately, its now made with water enriched by Pacific Minerals sourced from the San Francisco Bay Area and filtered through California Limestone, quadruple-distilled and triple-filtered.
Holiday Mimosa
1.5 parts SKYY Infusions® Pineapple
0.75 part grapefruit juice
0.75 simple syrup
Top with Cinzano® Prosecco
Glass: Flute
Garnish: Grapefruit twist or wheel
Add all ingredients to shaker tin except sparkling wine. Shake and strain into glass and top with sparkling wine. Garnish.
Winter Sparkling Sangria
2 parts SKYY Infusions® Blood Orange
0.75 part simple syrup
0.75 part lime juice
1 part cranberry juice cocktail
Top with sparkling wine (champagne or
Cinzano® Prosecco)
Glass: Wine glass (recipe can be batched for a group and prepared punch bowl-style)
Garnish: Cranberries and blood orange crescent
Combine all ingredients over ice, adding sparkling wine last. Garnish with blood orange crescent and handful of cranberries.
SKYY 75
2 parts SKYY® Vodka
0.5 part lemon juice
0.25 part simple syrup
1 sprig rosemary
Top with sparkling wine (champagne or Cinzano®
prosecco)
Glass: Coupe glass
Garnish: Rosemary sprig
“Slap” herbs to express oils/flavors and add to shaker tin. Add remaining ingredients to shaker except sparkling wine, add ice and shake until chilled. Double strain into coupe, top with sparkling wine. Garnish with rosemary sprig.
White Cranberry Cosmo
1.5 parts SKYY Infusions® Citrus
0.75 part lime juice
0.75 part triple sec
0.75 parts white cranberry cocktail juice
Glass: Coupe glass
Garnish: Lemon twist and cranberries (optional)
Add all ingredients to shaker, add ice and shake until chilled. Double strain into a coupe or cocktail glass. Garnish.
Cocktails Starring Whiskey
St. Nick’s Sour
Ingredients:
o 2 oz Bib & Tucker 6-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon
o .75 oz Sour cherries syrup
o .5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
o Dash of Angostura bitters
o Lemon wedge
Serve in a double rocks glass over ice.
Bring A Taste of Metallica To The Party
If you’re looking to rock out New Year’s Eve grab a bottle of BLACKENED Whiskey for the party. BLACKENED was born from the masterful collaboration between legendary Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and Metallica. The amber liquid is a marriage of the finest bourbons and ryes, chosen by Dave Pickerell. And, each batch has a playlist from the music played to the barrel causing the whiskey inside to move and interact with the wood.
Presbyterian RECIPE
2 parts Blackened American Whiskey
2-3 parts ginger al
2-3 parts club soda
Orange essence
Ginger or citrus garnish
PREPARATION
1. Add the whiskey to a highball glass over ice
2. Top with equal amounts of ginger ale and soda
3. Garnish with grated ginger or citrus
Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky
If you’re looking for the perfect whiskey to toast with at midnight, check out Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky Non-Chill Filtered. This award winning whisky (rated 93 points by Whisky Advocate magazine in 2019, received a score of 92 at the prestigious Ultimate Spirits Challenge Award 2021, ) is crafted by maturation in handpicked American Bourbon barrels & European Oak sherry casks. I’d serve it neat or with a single large ice cube.
NY Distilling Classic Flask Set SRP: $65
Looking for something to bring to the host/hostess, check out this set which includes three of the NY Distilling Company’s original, flagship products: Dorothy Parker Gin, a tribute to Dorothy Parker and features a blend of traditional and contemporary botanicals like juniper, elderberries, citrus, cinnamon and hibiscus; Ragtime Rye, distilled from New York State rye and aged in 53-gallon oak barrels; and Mister Katz’s Rock & Rye, a rebirth of an American classic crafted from rye whiskey, rock candy, dried cherries, cinnamon, and citrus. Check out their website for cocktail recipes.
For The Beer Drinkers
Shiner has a new variety pack that’s sure to be the hit of your celebration, the Bonfire Brewskis.
Toasted Amber (4.5%): Full-flavored yet refreshing, this amber lager is brewed with toasted malts for an enticing aroma with a crisp, subtly sweet finish.
S’more (5%) Brewed with dark, roasted malts and Texas craft chocolate, this full-bodied ale is sweet, rich, and warming.
Trail Ale (5%): This slightly salty, slightly sweet dark ale is brewed with nuts, dried fruit and chocolate for the perfect balance of flavors.
Please drink responsibly and never drink and drive.