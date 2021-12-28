Garland Police Charge Driver of Truck In Conjunction With Triple Murder

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Garland Triple Murder Investigation Remains Active

Yesterday the Garland Police Department held a press briefing on the shooting that happened inside a convenience store on December 26th. During the briefing Police identified a person of interest as the driver of the Dodge Ram that fled the crime scene with the alleged shooter inside.

Yesterday afternoon, the driver of the Dodge Ram, who arrived at the scene with the shooter and was seen fleeing with the shooter inside the vehicle, was arrested after turning himself in at the Garland Police Department. The truck has also been located.

The driver is identified as 33-year-old Richard Acosta Jr., a resident of Garland. Richard Acosta is currently in the Garland Detention Center charged with Capital Murder – Multiple Persons. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

Detectives learned that the 14-year-old male who was taken into custody yesterday has intimate knowledge of the shooting, and he is cooperating with the investigation. Based on new information in the investigation, the 14-year is not being charged at this time, and has been released to his family.

However, police spokesman Lt. Pedro Barineau did say, the teen, who was not named by police, remains a person of interest.

Victims Have Been Identified

This shooting appears to be in retaliation from a previous disturbance, and was believed to be a targeted attack on one or more of the persons inside the store.

All victims shot are Hispanic males. The deceased are identified as 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia.

The 15-year-old that was transported to the hospital is in stable condition. His identity is not being released.

The Garland Police Department is actively pursuing leads and have executed several search warrants throughout the night. Detectives are searching for additional evidence that can positively identify the shooter. As this is an active investigation, certain details will not be released to preserve the integrity of the investigation.

The Garland Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS) or at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.