Methodist Mansfield Set for Run with Heart

Strap on your tennis shoes, it’s time to Run with Heart. The 7th annual half marathon is set for Jan. 25, and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center is planning a party.

“We’re going to honor those living with heart disease, celebrate your heart and remember the ones who have lost their lives to heart disease,” said Angel Biasatti, Methodist Mansfield’s director of community and public relations.

All proceeds go toward a cardiac rehab in Mansfield, so that heart patients won’t have to leave town to finish recuperating, Biasatti said.

“Heart disease affects everyone we know,” she said. “We know the more we move the better it is for our hearts. Get out and move with your family.”

Not up to a 13-plus mile run? There’s also a 5K and a one-mile fun run for those wanting a shorter route. The half marathon takes off at 7:30 a.m., one-mile fun run at 7:45 a.m. and the 5K at 8:10 a.m. Post-race festival starts at 8:15 a.m. All of the runs start at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, 2700 E. Broad St.

Half marathon, 5K and fun run start at hospital

The fun run treks around the hospital, while the 5K heads to Heritage Parkway, goes west and back. The half marathon also heads west on Heritage Parkway, goes through neighborhoods to Town Park, Katherine Rose Park, and back to the hospital.

Before the races, runners can fuel up on fruit and granola, and after the race they can load up with a chopped beef sandwich. The party also includes Frank, Starlene & Hudson in the Morning team from radio station KLTY, plus face painting and a balloon artist.

Last year’s races attracted 720 runners, and they are looking for a thousand this year, Biasatti said. Everyone who finishes the half marathon will receive a medal, plus there will be awards for the top finishers and largest teams.

Register at mansfieldrunwithheart.org

Cost is $25 for the fun run ($30 on race day), $30 for the 5K ($35 on race day), and $60 for the half marathon ($65 on race day). Runners can register at mansfieldrunwithheart.org.

Packet pickup at Academy, 1711 E. Broad, from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Jan. 23; Lifetime Fitness, 1551 E. Debbie Lane, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 24; and at Methodist Mansfield, starting at 6 a.m. Jan. 25.

The runs would not be possible without the sponsors, which include Cardiology Partners, Klein Tools, Mouser Electronics, American Carton Co., Kindred Healthcare and several others, plus the support of the City of Mansfield and the Mansfield ISD, Biasatti said.

“I’m proud to put on the 7th annual Run with Heart to benefit the health of the community,” said Methodist Mansfield President Juan Fresquez Jr.

