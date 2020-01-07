DeSoto EDC Board Set To Share Results Of Forensic Audit

DeSoto Economic Development Corporation Will Share Forensic Audit Results This Week

DESOTO- Now that the Forensic Audit related to the Jeremiah Quarles Case (State of Texas vs. Jeremiah Quarles; Cause No. F18- 00136-Q) has been concluded, the Board of Directors of the DeSoto Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) is preparing to formally share the detailed results with DeSoto residents and City officials.

The main rollout of information will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM. The DEDC Board is hosting a Town Hall Community Meeting in the DeSoto City Council Chambers, 211 E. Pleasant Run Road. DEDC Board Vice President Curtis Krohn will conduct the meeting and lead auditors Alan Nelson and Bill Brown from Nelson Forensic & Advisory Services will be on hand to discuss audit details. This meeting will be streamed live online and televised. There is also a portion of the meeting scheduled to address questions from the on-site audience.

On Tuesday, January 7th, two days prior to the Town Hall meeting, auditors Nelson and Brown will provide a brief summary of the forensic audit to DeSoto City Council members during the Council’s work session. The work session is open to the public. This session will take place at 5:00 PM in the City Council Chambers in advance of the regular council session. The work session will be much shorter than Thursday’s Town Hall Meeting, and Council rules prohibit the public question and answer session that will be allowed at Thursday’s Town Hall Public Meeting. Tuesday’s Council work session will also be streamed live and broadcast via cable.

Shortly before the holidays, auditors Nelson and Brown provided a brief update of the forensic audit to the DeSoto Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors at their December 16th meeting. This meeting was open to the public and a video of the meeting was posted online for on-demand viewing on the City’s Archived Meetings and Videos Page.

Complete & Transparent Audit

“DeSoto’s Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors engaged Nelson & Brown in order to ensure transparency and to have access to all relevant information. The Board selected these auditors because they are highly respected and have a reputation for being thorough and precise. Additionally, they were specifically selected due to the number of years in the industry, their accounting expertise, their computer forensic and legal assets, and Brown’s FBI background,” noted DEDC Board Vice President Curtis Krohn.

“The EDC facilitated their inquiry and provided them unprecedented access in order for the audit to be thorough, complete and detailed. When the report is finally available to the public, it will be clear to all that the auditors lived up to their reputation. We believe this highly qualified audit firm will provide us with the information needed to see exactly what occurred and what needs to be done in the future to prevent this type of situation from happening again.”

For more information about the auditing firm, Nelson Forensic & Advisory Services, LLC., visit their website.

Comments

comments