DeSoto ISD Celebrates School Board Recognition Month

DeSoto ISD Celebrates 2020 DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees

DESOTO–The DeSoto Independent School District joins 1,025 Texas school districts in the celebration of our 2019-2020 DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees this January during School Board Recognition Month.

DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools D’Andre Weaver is excited to join in this celebration.

“Our school board members are tightly connected to our community and truly have a heart and desire to see our school district progress. They consistently shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices for our district, all without pay,” Dr. Weaver said. “We are truly thankful that their ultimate goal is focused on the future success of the children in our district and celebrating them is one way to say thanks for all they do.”

Serving as a link between the community and classroom, school board members are elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for public schools. While educating children may not be rocket science, it is a complex, demanding responsibility: ensuring that engaging school learning environments are available, qualified teachers are in place, buildings are safe, and resources are provided to our students.

Passionate Trustees Are Key

“Our trustees mean so much to our district. It’s more important than ever before that we have passionate trustees, like ours, in place in our communities who support public education and have the diligence to ensure that our students are prepared to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow,” said Dr. Weaver. “We want our community to join in the month of celebration and show our Board how much they are appreciated for their time and service.”

The DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees is responsible for an annual budget of $90 million, over

8,000 students, about 1,000 employees and 13 campuses.

Through the work of the trustees, the District is moving in a positive direction, academically and financially. This year, our annual financial report showed that there were no findings and the district bolstered an academic gain of 12 points in less than 12 months. The district has also adopted a new curriculum and implemented a new instructional planning cycle that is poised to continually increase the instructional quality and academic achievement of our students. The district was able to revamp its student support services department and provide a more proactive and restorative approach to the student environment.

The Board has approved the creation of an unprecedented Joint Strategic Plan that will provide support for students and families from conception to career. The district staff have greater access to professional development and classroom resources for students through the approval of various grants and academic supports.

At 5:30 p.m., on January 13, 2020, in the DeSoto ISD Instructional Support Center Board

Auditorium located at 200 E. Belt Line Road, the district invites the community to help us

proudly celebrate our trustees with a community reception prior to the school board meeting.

2019-2020 DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees

Board President: Karen Daniel – Place 3

Vice President: DeAndrea Fleming – Place 6

Secretary: Kathy Goad – Place 2

Cynthia Watson-Banks – Place 1

Tiffany Clark – Place 4

Aubrey C. Hooper – Place 5

Amanda Sargent – Place 7

