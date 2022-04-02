Methodist Charlton Medical Center Receives $30k Donation for Women in Need

Facebook

The Mammogram Poster Girls have done it again.

“This $30,000 check from the Mammogram Poster Girls is simply amazing,” says Patrick Clarke, the Director of Community and Public Relations at Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

“The goal is for no patient to be turned away. Women who cannot afford to have a Mammograms screening – many of those in the south Dallas county where the need is great – they can now have those screenings.”

New to his job, Clarke came from TXDOT where he “learned a lot about our roads and bridges,” but was ready to do more. He feels his position at Methodist Charlton is perfect, because he gets to meet people like the women of the Mammogram Poster Girls who raise money to donate to others.

“When we get donations like this for the Women’s Imagine Center, it’s just so great! so amazing to have these funds – crucial for a mammogram – No one is turned away.” He explains, “This group has been working with us for quite some time – since 2018 – and we are so grateful!”

Over 900 screenings and diagnostic mammograms have been paid for by the generous donations, “and not just Methodist Charlton but Methodist Dallas as well, “Clarke clarified. “That’s about $170,000! It’s the gift that keeps on giving.”

Founded by a breast Cancer survivor, Sherri Mathis, Mammogram Poster Girls provides mammograms, free of charge, for under and uninsured women. Their mission is to raise money for mammograms. “Saving lives…one mammogram at a time.”

Last month, the Oak Cliff resident and founder Sherri Mathis received a significant award for her years of fund raising, from the City of Dallas. “Congratulations to Mammogram Poster Girls Inc. founder @sherimathis,” was posted on the group’s Facebook page. “Honored by the @dallascityhall with an Outstanding Performance in Philanthropy Award at the Women’s History Month Luncheon.”

Meeting a Need In Southern Dallas

Clarke pointed out, “The need is great here in the southern Dallas community,” and added, “Even with Covid raging the group has not stopped raising funds. We went to their fund raiser back in February. Their efforts have not ceased! While other groups are not raising as much money or raising any at all, the Founder of Mammogram Poster Girls, Sheri, a breast Cancer survivor is still at it. It’s especially important to her.”

One glance at the MPG’s Facebook page posts sees how effective women caring about other women can be: dozens of women use their birthday to raise donations for the group instead of traditional gifts.

Two-Fer Tuesday

And a plea for restaurants located south of I-30 and east of I – 45, west of Loop 12 are asked to partner with MPG for “Two-Fer Tuesdays” July through November. The goal is for the business to have a parking lot large enough to park the mobile mammography bus and provide bathroom access for the bus mammography staff of two.

MPG Two-Fer Tuesday is looking for restaurant partners who are local, minority and women-owned businesses. There is no cost to the restaurant, and in fact they benefit from the partnership. MPG purchases gift cards from the restaurant partners for each Two-Fer Tuesday patient who receives a mammogram. And the MPG ladies say they’d love it if the restaurant is in an underserved healthcare desert.

A graduate of the University of Toronto with a masters in Journalism from the University of Northwestern, Clarke started his new job at Methodist in February and said the MPG women and this latest donation is one reason he was ready for a change. “I grew up wanting to be a journalist – I enjoy story telling – and here we’re telling this remarkable story!“

To learn more about the Mammogram Poster Girls Inc. see their website or Facebook page.

If you’d like to learn more about Methodist Charlton Medical Center see MethodistHealthSystem.org or contact Patrick Clarke, Director, Community and Public Relations, at [email protected]

Methodist Charlton Medical Center is located at 3500 W. Wheatland Rd. (214) 947-5204 (Office)