Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For April

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

All SNAP Households Will Receive a Minimum of $95 In Emergency Allotments

AUSTIN – The price of everything is going up: groceries, gas, bills, EVERYTHING. Many Texans are struggling to pay for the necessities and the rising costs present a bigger challenge. Today, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $318 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of April 2022. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by April 30.

“Emergency SNAP benefits have played an important role in our efforts over the past two years to ensure that every Texan has access to nutritious food,” said Governor Abbott. “We are grateful to HHSC and USDA for helping families across Texas remain safe and healthy.”

“We continue to do our best to support Texans who need a helping hand,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “These benefits assist families throughout the state to provide nutritious meals to their loved ones.”

The emergency April allotments are in addition to the more than $6.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.