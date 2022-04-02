City of Cedar Hill Ordinances Adopted March 22

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-752

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE, ORDINANCE NO. 2001-64, AS AMENDED; BY AMENDING THE ZONING MAP DISTRICT CLASSIFICATION OF CERTAIN PROPERTY LOCATED ON THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF WEST PARKERVILLE ROAD AND SOUTH CLARK ROAD, LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT 14 OF THE HENRY WAND SURVEY, ABSTRACT NUMBER 1552, PAGE 275 FROM “LR” (LOCAL RETAIL) DISTRICT TO THE “PD” (PLANNED DEVELOPMENT) DISTRICT; INCORPORATING A CONCEPT PLAN; ESTABLISING SPECIFIC STANDARDS; ADOPTING DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS; ACCEPTING A CONSENT AGREEMENT FROM THE OWNER; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTS; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; PROVIDING PENALTY FOR VIOLATIONS; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 22nd day of March 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-753

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, ADOPTING THE 2022 COMPREHENSIVE PLAN OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL TO GUIDE FUTURE GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT; ADOPTING THE GREENWAY CORRIDOR PLAN; REPEALING ORDINANCE NO. 2008-375; PROVIDING FOR REPEALING AND SEVERABILITY CLAUSES; FINDING AND DETERMINING THAT THE MEETING AT WHICH THIS ORDINANCE WAS PASSED WAS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 22nd day of March 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-755

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, AMENDING CHAPTER 16, ARTICLE I, SECTION 16-3 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, AS ESTABLISHED BY ORDINANCE NO. 99-418, RELATING TO THE ADOPTION OF COMPREHENSIVE PLANS; PROVIDING FOR SAVINGS, REPEALING AND SEVERABILITY CLAUSES; FINDING AND DETERMINING THAT THE MEETING AT WHICH THIS ORDINANCE WAS PASSED WAS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 22nd day of March 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-756

AN ORDINANCE authorizing the issuance of “CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2022”; specifying the terms and features of said bonds; levying a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax for the payment of said bonds; and resolving other matters incident and related to the issuance, sale, payment and delivery of said bonds, including the approval and execution of a Paying Agent/Registrar Agreement and the approval and distribution of an Official Statement; and providing an effective date.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 22nd day of March 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-757

AN ORDINANCE authorizing the issuance of “CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, COMBINATION TAX AND REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2022”; providing for the payment of said certificates of obligation by the levy of an ad valorem tax upon all taxable property within the City and a limited pledge of the City’s combined Waterworks and Sewer System; providing the terms and conditions of such certificates of obligation and resolving other matters incident and relating to the issuance, payment, security, sale, and delivery of said certificates of obligation, including the approval and execution of a Paying Agent/Registrar Agreement and the approval and distribution of a Preliminary Official Statement and an Official Statement pertaining thereto; and providing an effective date.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 22nd day of March 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-758

AN ORDINANCE authorizing the issuance of “CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, TAX NOTES, SERIES 2022”; specifying the terms and features of such notes; levying a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax for the payment of such notes; and resolving other matters incident and related thereto, including the approval and execution of a Paying Agent/Registrar Agreement and the approval and distribution of an Official Statement and providing an effective date.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 22nd day of March 2022.

ORDINANCE NO. 2022-759

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2022-750; PROVIDING A CORRECTED DEFINITION OF THE TERM “MINOR;” PROVIDING A SEVERANCE CLAUSE: PROVIDING FOR INCORPORATION INTO THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE; AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION.

PASSED, APPROVED and ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Cedar Hill, Texas on this the 22nd day of March 2022.

CH – Cenicola 3/27