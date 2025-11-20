Meeting the Need: How the BraunAbility Traverse Answers the Call for Accessible Vehicle Options

Facebook

My husband has recently experienced a significant decline in his mobility, and his doctors recommended an electric wheelchair. The VA stepped in to help, fitting and providing him with a chair designed to meet his specific mobility challenges. But as grateful as we were for that support, a new question quickly emerged: how do we transport him and a wheelchair that weighs 392.4 pounds? Were we limited to only vans or trucks? This is a question countless families face when a loved one’s mobility needs change.

For millions of Americans living with disabilities, finding a vehicle that accommodates their needs while matching their active lifestyles has been a longstanding challenge. The next-generation BraunAbility Chevrolet Traverse offers wheelchair users a practical alternative that doesn’t compromise on capability or style.

Beyond the Minivan

Wheelchair-accessible vehicles have traditionally meant converted minivans. The BraunAbility Traverse changes that with its rugged, truck-inspired design, setting a new standard in the wheelchair-accessible vehicle market. This SUV provides a capable alternative that better aligns with how wheelchair users actually live their lives.

“The BraunAbility team is continually innovating and leading in the accessibility industry, and we’re honored to be able to help offer this vehicle to the millions of Americans living with a disability,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet.

Built for Active Lives

The vehicle is designed for people like retired U.S. Army Sergeant Nick Koulchar – wheelchair users who lead active, dynamic lives. A double amputee injured during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Koulchar is a 40-time marathoner, accomplished handcyclist, weightlifter, and hunter who lives an active life with his wife and three children.

The BraunAbility Traverse’s design reflects the reality that wheelchair users need vehicles as capable and versatile as their lifestyles demand.

Flexibility Where It Matters

Chevrolet and BraunAbility engineered the Traverse to accommodate a wheelchair user as the driver, front seat passenger, or second-row passenger – giving families and individuals the freedom to configure the vehicle to their specific needs.

The accessibility features include a fully lowered floor design with an integrated in-floor ramp and vehicle kneeling function for seamless entry and exit. The all-new glide door system provides an extra-wide, extra-tall opening measuring 31 inches by 54.5 inches, accommodating larger wheelchairs. The Wayfinder illuminated side entry ramp – a first for SUVs – enhances visibility. Generous interior space and removable front seats maximize wheelchair maneuverability and offer flexible seating options.

Industry Recognition

BraunAbility was recently honored by Forbes in its first-ever Accessibility 100 list. The previous-generation BraunAbility Traverse earned recognition as Disability:IN’s Accessible Product of the Year for 2023.

“The BraunAbility Traverse showcases our advanced engineering and strong collaboration with GM, delivering accessibility without sacrificing Chevrolet’s signature design,” said Craig Schrimsher, president of BraunAbility. “With this product, we’re giving our customers more choices than ever – an SUV that uniquely fits their lifestyle and individuality.”

Full-Featured SUV

The BraunAbility Traverse maintains all the features that make the standard Traverse a family-friendly midsize SUV. It includes more than 20 standard safety and driver-assistance features, a 17.7-inch infotainment screen, an 11-inch driver information screen, and best-in-class cargo capacity.

Additional features include an all-new SmartSuite+ diagnostic system for faster vehicle service, noise-reducing insulation for a comfortable ride, and more cupholders than the previous generation.

Style options include a Sport Edition and an all-black Midnight Edition, both featuring 20-inch black-painted wheels, a black grille, black bowtie emblems and badging, and black upper door moldings.

Made in America, Made in Michigan

The Chevrolet Traverse is assembled at GM’s Lansing Delta Township Plant in Michigan, and BraunAbility upfits every vehicle at its manufacturing headquarters in Winamac, Indiana.

The next-generation BraunAbility Traverse will be available to customers in 2026 through BraunAbility’s nationwide mobility dealer network.