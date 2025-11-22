10 Thanksgiving Cocktails Better Than Wine

Does anyone else feel like wine tries to hog the spotlight at Thanksgiving? I know so many people who think white wine and turkey go together like peanut butter and jelly. But there are so many other festive Thanksgiving cocktails you can serve family and friends and they pair just as beautifully with the season’s flavors. From gin cocktails that highlight autumn botanicals to tequila drinks with warming spices, and whiskey-based sippers that complement rich, savory dishes, these spirit-forward options deserve a place at your holiday table. Whether you’re looking for something crisp and refreshing to cut through the richness of your meal or a cozy, warming drink to toast with loved ones, these Thanksgiving cocktails offer delicious alternatives to the usual wine lineup.
Thanksgiving Gin & Soda
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
Soda
Garnish with seasonal Frozen Cranberries, Dehydrated Orange Wheel, Anise, Cinnamon Stick, Sprig of Juniper, Cloves, Juniper Berries
Method: Pour NOLET’S Silver over ice, top with soda water, and garnish.
Suffering Fool
Ingredients:
1 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin
1 oz. Bourbon
1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
0.5 oz. Honey
0.25 oz. Fresh Ginger Juice
Method
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail glass with 0.25 oz. water and shake until honey is dissolved.
Add ice and shake vigorously until well chilled.
Strain into a Collins glass filled with ice and garnish with an apple, cucumber, or candied ginger.
Bushmills Apple Cider Hot Toddy
Ingredients:
- 50ml Bushmills Original
- 100ml hot apple cider
- 1 tsp honey
- Ground cinnamon
- Whole cloves
- Lemon wheel
- Cinnamon stick
Method:
- Combine apple cider and spices in a pot
- Heat over a stove until hot, not boiling
- Pour Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey into a glass
- Strain hot cider with spices into the glass
- Garnish with an apple slice and serve
Maestro Dobel Pumpkin Spice Reposado
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado
- 1 oz Orange Juice
- 3/4 oz Lime Juice
- 3/4 oz Pumpkin Spice
- Garnish: Cinnamon Salt Rim
Method:
- Add cinnamon salt to cocktail coupe rim
- Place ingredients in shaker, add ice, and shake. Strain into chilled glass
Bourbon Apple
Crisp, refreshing and just sweet enough—this Double Char Bourbon cocktail with apple bitters and soda captures the holidays in a glass.
·Ingredients:
2 oz Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon
2 dashes Bar Keep Baked Apple Bitters
Top with Soda Water
Garnish with Apple Slide
Instructions:
Add Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon and bitters into mixing glass. Stir until cold. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice and top with soda. Garnish with apple.
Sparkling Prickly Pear Punch
Ingredients
• 2 oz Waterloo Prickly Pear & Rose Gin
• ¾ oz bottled cranberry juice (the sweetened kind, like Ocean Spray)
• ½ oz fresh lemon juice (or just squeeze half a lemon)
• Sparkling apple cider (Martinelli’s or any brand) to top
Ice: whatever you have — regular cubes or even crushed
How to make it
1. Fill a wine glass or regular glass ¾ full with ice.
2. Pour in the gin, cranberry juice, and lemon juice.
3. Top with cold sparkling apple cider (leave a little room so it doesn’t overflow).
4. Give it one gentle stir with a spoon or straw.
Garnish (optional and pretty):
Drop in 3–4 fresh or frozen cranberries and a small rosemary sprig (this makes it smell like the holidays!).
Teremana Pomegranate Margarita
Created by Teremana Tequila
1 ½ oz Teremana Reposado
1 oz Pomegranate Juice
¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
½ oz Cinnamon Syrup
Pinch of Salt
Cinnamon Stick & Rosemary Sprig
Glassware: Rocks
Ice: Fresh ice
Garnish: Cinnamon Stick & Rosemary Sprig
Method: Shake with ice, strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and rosemary sprig.
Teremana Ginger Spiced Paloma
Created by Teremana Tequila
2 oz Teremana Blanco
.75 oz Lime Juice
1 oz Grapefruit Juice
.5 oz Ginger Syrup
Top with Ginger Beer
Glassware: Highball
Garnish: Lime wheel and crystalized ginger
Method: Shake all ingredients (except ginger beer) strain, and top with ginger beer.
Pumpkin Spice Soda
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
50 ml Seedlip Spice 94
30 mlGinger & Pumpkin Shrub*
Top w/ Soda
Glassware: Highball Glass
Garnish: Lemon Twist
Method: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and top with Soda. Garnish with a lemon twist.
*Ginger & Pumpkin Shrub:
Fresh Ginger: 150g (Peeled)
Pumpkin: 400g (Peeled)
Cider Vinegar: 2 cups
Caster Sugar: 2 cups
Add all ingredients to a mason jar & muddle. Leave for 24 hours in the fridge. Fine strain.
Non-Alcoholic Espresso Martini
Makes one serving
Ingredients:
2 oz Ritual Rum Alternative
1 oz Cold Brew or Freshly Brewed Espresso
0.5 oz Orgeat, Demerara, or Simple Syrup
Glassware: Martini Glass
Garnish: Espresso Beans
Method: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker and shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with three espresso beans.