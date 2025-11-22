10 Thanksgiving Cocktails Better Than Wine

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Does anyone else feel like wine tries to hog the spotlight at Thanksgiving? I know so many people who think white wine and turkey go together like peanut butter and jelly. But there are so many other festive Thanksgiving cocktails you can serve family and friends and they pair just as beautifully with the season’s flavors. From gin cocktails that highlight autumn botanicals to tequila drinks with warming spices, and whiskey-based sippers that complement rich, savory dishes, these spirit-forward options deserve a place at your holiday table. Whether you’re looking for something crisp and refreshing to cut through the richness of your meal or a cozy, warming drink to toast with loved ones, these Thanksgiving cocktails offer delicious alternatives to the usual wine lineup.

Thanksgiving Gin & Soda

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

Soda

Garnish with seasonal Frozen Cranberries, Dehydrated Orange Wheel, Anise, Cinnamon Stick, Sprig of Juniper, Cloves, Juniper Berries

Method: Pour NOLET’S Silver over ice, top with soda water, and garnish.

Suffering Fool

Ingredients:

1 oz. NOLET’S Silver Gin

1 oz. Bourbon

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz. Honey

0.25 oz. Fresh Ginger Juice

Method

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail glass with 0.25 oz. water and shake until honey is dissolved.

Add ice and shake vigorously until well chilled.

Strain into a Collins glass filled with ice and garnish with an apple, cucumber, or candied ginger.

Bushmills Apple Cider Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

50ml Bushmills Original

100ml hot apple cider

1 tsp honey

Ground cinnamon

Whole cloves

Lemon wheel

Cinnamon stick

Method:

Combine apple cider and spices in a pot

Heat over a stove until hot, not boiling

Pour Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey into a glass

Strain hot cider with spices into the glass

Garnish with an apple slice and serve

Maestro Dobel Pumpkin Spice Reposado

Ingredients:

2 oz Maestro Dobel Reposado

1 oz Orange Juice

3/4 oz Lime Juice

3/4 oz Pumpkin Spice

Garnish: Cinnamon Salt Rim

Method:

Add cinnamon salt to cocktail coupe rim

Place ingredients in shaker, add ice, and shake. Strain into chilled glass

Bourbon Apple

Crisp, refreshing and just sweet enough—this Double Char Bourbon cocktail with apple bitters and soda captures the holidays in a glass.

·Ingredients:

2 oz Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon

2 dashes Bar Keep Baked Apple Bitters

Top with Soda Water

Garnish with Apple Slide

Instructions:

Add Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon and bitters into mixing glass. Stir until cold. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice and top with soda. Garnish with apple.

Sparkling Prickly Pear Punch

Ingredients

• 2 oz Waterloo Prickly Pear & Rose Gin

• ¾ oz bottled cranberry juice (the sweetened kind, like Ocean Spray)

• ½ oz fresh lemon juice (or just squeeze half a lemon)

• Sparkling apple cider (Martinelli’s or any brand) to top

Ice: whatever you have — regular cubes or even crushed

How to make it

1. Fill a wine glass or regular glass ¾ full with ice.

2. Pour in the gin, cranberry juice, and lemon juice.

3. Top with cold sparkling apple cider (leave a little room so it doesn’t overflow).

4. Give it one gentle stir with a spoon or straw.

Garnish (optional and pretty):

Drop in 3–4 fresh or frozen cranberries and a small rosemary sprig (this makes it smell like the holidays!).

Teremana Pomegranate Margarita

Created by Teremana Tequila

1 ½ oz Teremana Reposado

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz Cinnamon Syrup

Pinch of Salt

Cinnamon Stick & Rosemary Sprig

Glassware: Rocks

Ice: Fresh ice

Garnish: Cinnamon Stick & Rosemary Sprig

Method: Shake with ice, strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and rosemary sprig.

Teremana Ginger Spiced Paloma

Created by Teremana Tequila

2 oz Teremana Blanco

.75 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz Ginger Syrup

Top with Ginger Beer

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Lime wheel and crystalized ginger

Method: Shake all ingredients (except ginger beer) strain, and top with ginger beer.

Pumpkin Spice Soda

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

50 ml Seedlip Spice 94

30 mlGinger & Pumpkin Shrub*

Top w/ Soda

Glassware: Highball Glass

Garnish: Lemon Twist

Method: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled highball glass and top with Soda. Garnish with a lemon twist.

*Ginger & Pumpkin Shrub:

Fresh Ginger: 150g (Peeled)

Pumpkin: 400g (Peeled)

Cider Vinegar: 2 cups

Caster Sugar: 2 cups

Add all ingredients to a mason jar & muddle. Leave for 24 hours in the fridge. Fine strain.

Non-Alcoholic Espresso Martini

Makes one serving

Ingredients:

2 oz Ritual Rum Alternative

1 oz Cold Brew or Freshly Brewed Espresso

0.5 oz Orgeat, Demerara, or Simple Syrup

Glassware: Martini Glass

Garnish: Espresso Beans

Method: Add all ingredients to an ice-filled shaker and shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with three espresso beans.