Snoop Robinson’s FRIENEMIES Streams on Tubi Nov. 21

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FRIENEMIES, Snoop Robinson’s limited series drama, is scheduled to start streaming on Tubi Nov. 21. SRG Entertainment recently announced the streaming deal with Tubi.

Snoop Robinson’s FRIENEMIES, a locally produced three-part drama, will premiere on Tubi on November 21. Executive produced by former Dallas Cowboy Kevin Garmon, directed by Snoop Robinson, and starring Missy Lee, Sekou Calhoun, Chanté Small, and Alexandria Warfield, it’s the latest successful film and TV show to come out of DFW’s SRG Entertainment.

Frienemies Plot Synopsis

The three-part series features high stakes intrigue in the fashion world. Tracy (Alexandria Warfield) deals with the reality of her life in a women’s prison, but she still hasn’t come to terms with what she did to put her behind bars. We flash back to see her life as the right- hand woman in a bustling fashion boutique run by talented, but demanding designer John Lovely (Sekou Calhoun).

While John’s creations are celebrated, his business is rife with tension, back biting, and complicated relationships that Tracy struggles to keep a lid on as she manages their clients and prepares for the next big show. Feeling overwhelmed, she hires a trusted friend, Samantha (Missy Lee) to take the pressure off of her and help her right the ship. However, Samantha has another agenda which has the potential to undo Tracy’s entire world and bring it all crashing down.

Comments from Director Snoop Robinson

Robinson said, “Frienemies is essentially a feature film split into three parts with cliffhangers that make for exactly the kind of fun, get into the dirt high drama with big characters that will hopefully inspire people to want to reach for the popcorn and binge

or keep coming back to. Tubi is a great home to platform the series and we couldn’t be more excited for audiences around the country to see it and enjoy the story, our characters, the style, and the oftentimes catty repartee in each episode.”

Kelvin Garmon, Executive Producer of SRG Entertainment Group, added, “After much success in the Dallas Fort Worth market and surrounding areas with our previous films, Frienemies marks an important step for us to not just deliver another entertaining project to Snoop’s and SRG’s fans, but to expand our audience across the country. Tubi’s programming offers a perfect place for those audiences to find Frienemies, watch it, and refer their friends to see it, as we continue to build the SRG Entertainment family.”

SRG Entertainment Group specializes in film, television. SRG strives to bring stories to life through innovative storytelling and high-quality production.