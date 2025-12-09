Meet Santa: Multiple Local Photo Ops With Santa In DFW

Facebook

DALLAS, TEXAS – Grapevine Mills, North East Mall, and Firewheel Town Center are pleased to announce that families can meet Santa, the ultimate holiday tradition, at the Simon Photo Experience this year. Santa arrives this November and will be available until Christmas Eve.

The Santa Photo Experience at Grapevine Mills – Nov. 14 – Dec. 24

The Santa Photo Experience will be open beginning Friday, November 14 at 2 – 7 p.m. through Wednesday, December 24, however, hours of operation vary throughout the season. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here or check the website for a complete list of photo experience hours. Grapevine Mills shoppers may also meet Santa this season at various events including:

Caring Santa® – Sunday, December 7, 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

An exclusive event for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience.

The Santa Photo Experience at North East Mall – Nov. 20 – Dec. 24

The Santa Photo Experience will be open beginning Thursday, November 20 at 6 – 9 p.m. through Wednesday, December 24, however, hours of operation vary throughout the season. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here or check the website for a complete list of photo experience hours. North East Mall shoppers may also meet Santa this season at various events including:

Santa’s Arrival – Thursday, November 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Welcome Santa Clause and kick off the Simon Santa Photo Experience. Spread the holiday cheer with performances from local choirs and orchestras, photo opportunities with Santa, giveaways, arts & crafts, and much more!

Caring Santa® – Sunday, December 7, 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m.

An exclusive event for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience.

The Santa Photo Experience at Firewheel Town Center – Nov. 22 – Dec. 24

The Santa Photo Experience will be open beginning Saturday, November 22 at 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Wednesday, December 24, however, hours of operation vary throughout the season. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here or check the website for a complete list of photo experience hours. Additionally, Firewheel Town Center shoppers may also meet Santa this season at various events including:

Santa’s Arrival Parade – Saturday, November 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Be part of the holiday magic as we welcome Santa with a parade and celebration! Enjoy festive performances from Garland ISD Choirs and Drill Teams, plus special treats like free hot chocolate for the first 50 kids from Beeso Coffee and so much more.

Pet Photos – Sunday, November 23, 6:30 -8:30 p.m.

Bring your pets to pose with Santa! Your pets are part of the family too, so don’t miss this fun opportunity for them to see Santa too!

Caring Santa – Sunday, December 7, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

An exclusive event for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience.

Pajama Party with Santa – Monday, December 1, 8 and 15, 5 – 7 p.m.

Cozy up in your favorite pajamas for a holiday experience with Santa Claus. Participants will receive special goodies from local tenants.