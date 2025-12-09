Meet Santa: Multiple Local Photo Ops With Santa In DFW

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Santa
Photo courtesy Simon Malls

DALLAS, TEXAS –  Grapevine MillsNorth East Mall, and Firewheel Town Center are pleased to announce that families can meet Santa, the ultimate holiday tradition, at the Simon Photo Experience this year. Santa arrives this November and will be available until Christmas Eve.

The Santa Photo Experience at Grapevine Mills – Nov. 14 – Dec. 24

The Santa Photo Experience will be open beginning Friday, November 14 at 2 – 7 p.m. through Wednesday, December 24, however, hours of operation vary throughout the season. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here or check the website for a complete list of photo experience hours. Grapevine Mills shoppers may also meet Santa this season at various events including:

An exclusive event for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience.

The Santa Photo Experience at North East Mall – Nov. 20 – Dec. 24

The Santa Photo Experience will be open beginning Thursday, November 20 at 6 – 9 p.m. through Wednesday, December 24, however, hours of operation vary throughout the season. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here or check the website for a complete list of photo experience hours. North East Mall shoppers may also meet Santa this season at various events including:

Welcome Santa Clause and kick off the Simon Santa Photo Experience. Spread the holiday cheer with performances from local choirs and orchestras, photo opportunities with Santa, giveaways, arts & crafts, and much more!

  • Caring Santa® – Sunday, December 7, 9:30 a.m. -10:30 a.m.

An exclusive event for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience.

The Santa Photo Experience at Firewheel Town Center – Nov. 22 – Dec. 24

The Santa Photo Experience will be open beginning SaturdayNovember 22 at 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Wednesday, December 24, however, hours of operation vary throughout the season. Reservations are encouraged. Make Santa reservations today by clicking here or check the website for a complete list of photo experience hours. Additionally, Firewheel Town Center shoppers may also meet Santa this season at various events including:

Be part of the holiday magic as we welcome Santa with a parade and celebration!  Enjoy festive performances from Garland ISD Choirs and Drill Teams, plus special treats like free hot chocolate for the first 50 kids from Beeso Coffee and so much more.

  • Pet Photos – Sunday, November 23, 6:30 -8:30 p.m.

Bring your pets to pose with Santa! Your pets are part of the family too, so don’t miss this fun opportunity for them to see Santa too!

An exclusive event for children with special needs and their families. Reservations are required for this private, sensory-friendly experience.

Cozy up in your favorite pajamas for a holiday experience with Santa Claus. Participants will receive special goodies from local tenants.

Previous articleTexas Rangers Seek Tips in Murder of Williamson Co. Senior
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies.
Instagram Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.