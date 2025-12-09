Wildlife Health Alert: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Multiple Areas Throughout Texas

Facebook

AUSTIN —Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) urges caution as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is circulating among wild birds across the state as waterbirds and waterfowl migrate and congregate on their wintering grounds.

Detected in all 50 states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, HPAI is a highly contagious zoonotic virus that transmits easily among wild and domestic birds. It can spread directly between animals and indirectly through environmental contamination.

What is Avian Influenza:

Avian Influenza, caused by influenza type A viruses, is a contagious viral disease that poses a major threat to the poultry industry and animal health. Migratory waterfowl and other waterbirds are a natural reservoir for this disease.

There are many strains of the virus that vary in severity based on the species affected. These strains are put into two general classifications— low pathogenic (LPAI) and highly pathogenic (HPAI). LPAI generally causes only minor illnesses and occurs naturally in migratory waterfowl. HPAI spreads rapidly and has a high death rate in birds.

Additionally, select mammal species are highly susceptible to HPAI including domestic cats, skunks, foxes, raccoons, bobcats, mountain lions and black bears.

Due to the ease of transmission, TPWD recommends wildlife rehabilitators remain cautious when intaking wild animals with clinical signs consistent with HPAI and quarantining animals to limit the potential for HPAI exposure to other animals within the facility. Backyard poultry may infect or be infected by contact with wild birds. If a wildlife rehabilitator suspects HPAI in an animal, contact TPWD within 24 hours of intake.

Clinical Signs and Transmission:

Clinical signs include neurological disease such as incoordination or stumbling, lethargy, trembling, seizures, lack of fear of people, coughing and sneezing and sudden death, though birds infected with HPAI may not always have outward signs of infection. The virus may spread in a variety of ways, including through contact with infected wild and domestic birds as well as by contaminated equipment, clothing and shoes of caretakers.

For mammals, transmission occurs primarily through the consumption of infected animal carcasses and contaminated equipment.

Currently, the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, but the public should take basic protective measures if contact with wild animals cannot be avoided. Public and health care professionals can find more information about HPAI in humans from the Texas Department of State Health Services. If you have contact with an HPAI-positive animal and develop signs of illness, immediately contact your health care provider and let them know about the exposure.

Prevention:

The public can assist in interrupting HPAI transmission by limiting all unnecessary contact with wild birds. Bird feeders and water sources should be cleaned at least every two weeks with a solution of one part household bleach to nine parts water. Change water in birdbaths every few days and regularly remove wet feed and seed from feed and water sources. Discourage the congregation of waterfowl around food, water sources and backyard flocks.

Game bird hunters should consider precautions such as:

Disposing of carcasses properly

Wearing gloves when processing

Avoiding consumption or processing of any sick bird

Cleaning and disinfecting tools between carcasses

Cooking meat to proper temperatures

If you encounter a wild animal with signs consistent with HPAI, contact your local TPWD wildlife biologist.

Additional Resources: