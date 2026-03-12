Dallas Whiskey Riot Returns to Fair Park March 14

Facebook

Dallas Whiskey Riot festival returns to Fair Park’s Tower Building Sat., March 14, with over 150 whiskies on tap. Local, regional, national, and international brands are featured, along with creative whiskey cocktails, opportunities to meet master distillers, and more.

Now in its 9th year of touring, Whiskey Riot returns to Dallas for its fifth year. The festival has become nationally renowned as the event of the year for whiskey lovers and the whiskey curious. Not only does the Whiskey Riot bring an extraordinary list of whiskey brands together, it also provides exclusive access to brand founders and industry experts.

Dallas Whiskey Riot Ticket Info

Limited tickets remain for Dallas Whiskey Riot this weekend. Tickets can be purchased directly at tixr.com/groups/whiskeyriot/events/dallas-whiskey-riot-2026-159417.

General admission tickets are $90 and include: Samples of 150+ types of whiskey; an official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home; Whiskey cocktails from great brands.

Early Entry admission tickets are $120 and include: Exclusive uncrowded tasting hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time and premium access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar; Samples of 150+ types of whiskey; Special access to select limited edition and rare whiskies that will not be available during the General Admission time; official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home; Whiskey cocktails from great brands.

Dallas Whiskey Riot festival hours are 4-7 p.m. Sat., March 14. (Early Entry Admission Hour: 3-4 p.m.). The Tower Building at Fair Park (Located at “Big Tex Circle”), 3809 Grand Ave. in Dallas. General admission: $90 per person; Early Entry admission: $120 per person. Must be 21 and over to attend. No exceptions.

Events & Vendors

FIRST POUR & GLASSWARE: Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

OFFICIAL COCKTAIL BARS: Luxco Portfolio – Penelope & Yellowstone; Cutty Sark – Ginger & Scotch.

EARLY ENTRY POURS: 15 Exclusiv brands ranging from James E. Pepper ‘Decanter’ Rye Barrel Proof to Clyde Mays Special Reserve 6 YR 110 proof are featured for early entrants only.

STANDARD POUR: Over 100 brands are featured and available for sampling.