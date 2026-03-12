New Duncanville Assistant Police Chief Robert “Bobby” Byrd

Facebook

The Duncanville Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Lieutenant Robert “Bobby” Byrd to the position of Assistant Chief of Police. The promotion was effective March 8.

Assistant Chief Byrd brings eight years of dedicated service to the Duncanville Police Department. Byrd has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, professionalism, and a deep commitment to public safety. Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of roles where he has earned the respect of his peers and the community through his integrity, work ethic, and collaborative approach to policing.

During his tenure, Byrd has played an important role in strengthening community relationships, supporting officer development, and advancing strategic initiatives that enhance the department’s ability to serve and protect. His leadership and experience will be instrumental as the department continues its mission of providing high-quality public safety services.

Duncanville Chief of Police Matthew Stogner

“Lieutenant Byrd has proven himself to be a dedicated and capable leader who is deeply committed to our officers and the community we serve,” said Chief Matthew Stogner. “His experience, vision, and professionalism make him the right choice to help lead this department forward. I am confident he will continue to make a positive impact in his new role as Assistant Chief.”

As Assistant Chief, Byrd will assist in overseeing departmental operations, supporting strategic planning, and ensuring the continued delivery of professional and effective law enforcement services to the community.

Duncanville Assistant Police Chief Byrd

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead in a city that helped shape me into the person I am today,” Byrd said. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside the men and women of the Duncanville Police Department as we work to make the city safer and stronger.”

The Duncanville Police Department provides 24-hour emergency services, criminal investigations, traffic enforcement, and crime prevention through use of the community policing philosophy.