Mansfield ISD to Host Safety & Security Parent Meetings

Mansfield ISD is hosting a series of meetings to share information with parents and the community about the district’s safety initiatives. The meetings are intended to answer questions about how the district is providing a secure environment for students and staff.

At the meetings, Mansfield ISD’s Safety & Security Department will cover the following topics:

Threat Assessment – what is it and why do we need it?

Emergency Management – the purpose of the Standard Response Protocol and why and how often students participate in drills

Bullying – how to report an issue if it arises

The informational meetings are a part of the district’s ‘This is Our House’ effort to inform the MISD community about safety and security and to make it easy to report issues.

Parent Informational Meetings will be held at middle school cafeterias from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, Sept. 12

Linda Jobe Middle School Cafeteria

2491 Gertie Barrett Road,

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Brooks Wester Middle School Cafeteria

1520 N. Walnut Creek Drive

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

T.A. Howard Middle School Cafeteria

7501 Calender Road, Arlington, TX 76001

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24

Rogene Worley Middle School Cafeteria

500 Pleasant Ridge Drive

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7

Danny Jones Middle School Cafeteria

4500 East Broad Street

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 23

Charlene McKinzey Middle School Cafeteria

700 S. Matlock Road

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

James Coble Middle School Cafeteria

1200 Ballweg Road, Arlington, TX 76002

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

T.A. Howard Middle School Cafeteria

7501 Calender Road, Arlington, TX 76001

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

Brooks Wester Middle School Cafeteria

1520 N. Walnut Creek Drive,

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6

Linda Jobe Middle School Cafeteria

2491 Gertie Barrett Road,

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.